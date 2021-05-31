The European Handball Federation and Austrian start-up House of Web have joined forces to bring European handball to mobile phones around the globe.

The new app, which will be available ahead of the 2021/22 season, follows the EHF’s ‘Home of Handball’ approach and unites Europe’s major handball competitions – from the club as well as from the national team side – under one roof.

The natively programmed app will be available on iOS and Android including a dedicated version for tablets. A smooth user experience has been at the heart of the development, allowing for an easy as well as exciting entry into the world of handball with an overview about every single match in the EHF’s competitions each season.

The integration of highlights from EHFTV, as well as of live scores, club and player information, are key ingredients for an enriching user experience. The app will feature gamification elements and will furthermore allow for each user to completely individualise his or her experience by selecting their favourite club and/or favourite competition.

It is the EHF’s proclaimed aim to offer all users the world of European handball at their fingertips while at the same time create an entry point for new fans to enter the arena and learn about the excitement of handball.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: "With House of Web we have an equally experienced and innovative partner on our side. We have clear goals to offer our fans an individually enriching experience. They shall always be up to date on European handball and be able to check the most recent results of their favourite club – we will give them the opportunity individualise the app as much as possible. Looking ahead, we will further increase the user experience by implementing tools such as augmented reality."

Hannes Jagerhofer, founder and CEO of House of Web, said: "We see our task in pushing forward digitalisation and to support our customers with using the offerings of the online world and its applications in a smart and meaningful way. Apps do play a central role here, as people’s mobility is constantly gaining importance. Together with the European Handball Federation we will show in user-friendly and attractive fashion, what is possible these days in this area."