Countdown: How the teams are building to the EHF FINAL4

Paris on the verge of another championship title

Paris Saint-Germain could celebrate their eighth French championship title as early as this Wednesday, when they travel to Cesson-Rennes. The current leaders only need one point to secure the crown, which they have held since 2015.

Since good news always come in waves, Nikola Karabatic made his comeback on Sunday after seven and a half months away due to a knee injury. In his first game back, the three-time Champions League winner scored four goals, while his team easily cruised past Saint-Raphaël (44:32).

“I’d been eagerly waiting for that moment, as I had been training with the team for a couple of weeks now. It’s good to be back, good to play in front of fans and not to suffer any problem. I’m looking forward to the end of the season, especially the Champions League FINAL4” said the 37-year-old.