Countdown: How the teams are building to the EHF FINAL4
In less than two weeks, PSG, Nantes, Barça and Aalborg will take the court in Lanxess Arena to battle for the EHF Champions League Men title.
Here we check in on the semi-finalists to judge their current form ahead of the most important weekend in European men’s handball.
Paris on the verge of another championship title
Paris Saint-Germain could celebrate their eighth French championship title as early as this Wednesday, when they travel to Cesson-Rennes. The current leaders only need one point to secure the crown, which they have held since 2015.
Since good news always come in waves, Nikola Karabatic made his comeback on Sunday after seven and a half months away due to a knee injury. In his first game back, the three-time Champions League winner scored four goals, while his team easily cruised past Saint-Raphaël (44:32).
“I’d been eagerly waiting for that moment, as I had been training with the team for a couple of weeks now. It’s good to be back, good to play in front of fans and not to suffer any problem. I’m looking forward to the end of the season, especially the Champions League FINAL4” said the 37-year-old.
Decisive times for Aalborg
The EHF FINAL4 first timers are approaching the decisive moments in their season. As well as their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain in Cologne, they will battle Bjerrigbro/Silkeborg in the Danish league final.
After finishing second in the regular season, Aalborg managed to shake away GOG’s resistance in the semi-final, showing that they still had some fuel left in the tank. After playing the last game of the final next Monday, they will travel to Cologne on the eve of their semi-final.
Goodbyes at Barça
Playing their last Asobal league game at home on Saturday against Cangas and winning 35:23, Barça were handed another Spanish league trophy — their 11th in a row. Once again, the Barcelona side finished their season with the maximum of 34 wins in as many games.
The occasion was used to farewell a few players who will not be present next season, such as Jure Dolenec, as well as stalwarts Raul Entrerrios and Cedric Sorhaindo. Outgoing coach Xavi Pascual was given a rousing standing ovation by the fans in Palau Blaugrana.
Barça will play the final of the Spanish Cup next weekend against Huesca before focusing on the EHF FINAL4 and their semi-final against HBC Nantes.
Nantes with all eyes on the EHF FINAL4
The French side lost their battle for second spot in the domestic league following defeats against Saint-Raphaël and Montpellier. But their strong season has already secured third, and now all they have to focus on is the EHF FINAL4.
Alberto Entrerrios has already started resting some players before the occasion, and the mood in the Nantes’ camp is pretty good right now. With the full squad fit to play, the French side could be the major surprise of the finals tournament.