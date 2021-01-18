EHF and Sportradar renew integrity partnership through to 2030

The European Handball Federation (EHF) and Sportradar – the world’s leading supplier of sports integrity solutions – today announced an extension of their integrity partnership for the next decade.

Under the agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services will provide a range of solutions and services to help safeguard EHF national team, club and international youth competitions from integrity threats through to 2030.

Sportradar will monitor these events using its industry-leading Fraud Detection System (FDS), the world’s most technically advanced bet monitoring system – with over 10,000 matches due to be monitored over the course of the agreement – to detect and assess any abnormal betting activity. In addition, teams, players, match officials/delegates and other key EHF stakeholders will be provided with Education and Prevention Workshops, which are designed to inform participants of potential integrity threats, how they can promote correct and ethical behaviours, as well as guard against any unlawful activities.

The partnership will also see Sportradar’s Intelligence & Investigation Services support the EHF’s intelligence programme, with a team of dedicated intelligence experts utilizing cutting-edge technology to help investigate integrity threats, such as any persons who may be targeting EHF events.

Martin Hausleitner, Secretary General & COO at EHF said: "Sportradar have been a valued and trusted partner of ours over the past three years, and we are pleased to extend our cooperation over the course of this decade. The EHF is committed to protecting the integrity of its flagship club and national team competitions, and by utilizing a multifaceted approach to integrity, we believe that EHF competitions are well safeguarded from the modern-day integrity threats that face our sport”.

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director Andreas Krannich added: “We have been proud partners of the EHF since 2018 and are delighted to be extending our integrity agreement over the next decade. Over the past three years of our partnership, we have supported the EHF with a triple-pronged approach of bet monitoring, education and prevention, and intelligence and investigations solutions. With today’s news, our co-operation is signalling a decade-long commitment to integrity in Handball, and as a result, EHF competitions are perfectly positioned to thrive over the next 10 years.”