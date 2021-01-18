All is set for the first draw in 2021

The EHF European Cup Women 2020/21 saw the completion of the Last 16 phase last weekend and all is now set for the draw of the next two stages. The combined draw event for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 19 January at 11:00 CET at the EHF Office in Vienna, Austria, streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

All eight teams who made it to the quarter-finals will be placed in a single pot and there will be no country protection. This means that two teams from Spain can face each other.

Alongside three teams from Spain, five more countries are represented in the quarter-finals by one club each. Two winners of the EHF European Cup’s forerunner, the Challenge Cup, are to be found among the quarter-finalists – Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain, who claimed the trophy twice (2016 and 2019) and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb from Croatia, the winners of the 2017 edition.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 13/14 February and the second leg will follow one week later.

Once the quarter-finals opponents are determined, the draw will continue with the semi-final pairings.

Quarter-finalists of the European Cup Women 2020/21:

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP)

Club Balonman Atletico Guardes (ESP)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Yalikavaksports Club (TUR)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)