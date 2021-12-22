EHF Business Report 2021: inspired by the EHF Master Plan

The European Handball Federation, and its daughter company EHF Marketing GmbH, have released its annual Business Report looking back and celebrating a busy and successful 2021.

Containing a comprehensive review of the achievements and challenges faced during the past year, the report takes inspiration from the EHF Master Plan, with sections referring to each of the seven pillars of the plan: The Game, Highlight Events, Fan Appeal, Grassroots Growth, Strengthening Networks, Good Governance and Commercial Success.

The report, which you can read here, covers and reflects on a wide range of activities and milestones that took place over the past 12 months.

Among the success stories celebrated in the report are the 12 younger age category events that took place in the summer, the EHF Beach Handball EURO and the climax to the three EHF club competitions.

Away from the court, but central to the business, Ordinary and Extraordinary congresses which saw a number of important decisions finalised, including the appointment of Michael Wiederer as EHF President and the election of a new Executive Committee.

Further details of this, and more, from competitions to coaching and sponsorship case studies to technology developments can be found in the report here.

Initially released in a digital format, the EHF Business Report will also be made available in a print version in early 2021.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole of the European and international handball for their support during a challenging 2021 and wish everyone all the success in 2022.