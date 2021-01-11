EHF Business Report reflects on a successful 2020

The European Handball Federation, and its daughter company EHF Marketing GmbH, have released its annual Business Report reflecting on a successful and challenging 2020.

The report, which you can read here, covers and reflects on a wide range of activities and milestones that took place over the past year.

Among the success stories celebrated in the report, are the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway, the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020, which brought the curtain down on the year at the end of December.

Away from the court, but central to the business, 2020 also saw the EHF and EHF Marketing throw off the new media and marketing contract with Infront and DAZN Group – a 10-year partnership which will play a significant role in helping shape the future of handball in 2020 and beyond.

Further details of this, and more, from competitions to coaching and sponsorship case studies to technology developments can be found in the report here.

Initially released in a digital format, the EHF Business Report will also be made available in a print version in early 2021.

Previous editions from 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 are also still online and available to view.

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole of the European and international handball for their support during a challenging 2020 and wish everyone all the success in 2021.