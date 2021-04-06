EHF calls off Flensburg vs Zagreb play-off tie

The European Handball Federation has decided on Tuesday to call off the EHF Champions League Men play-off tie, SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs HC PPD Zagreb.

The two matches were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week, with the first leg already being rescheduled after the club of Zagreb had reported cases of Covid-19 within the team.

Alternatives to have the two matches played this week were discussed over the past days with the two clubs, with Zagreb and Flensburg both showing a large amount of flexibility and willingness to find a solution.

One alternative included the option of a ‘late entry’ of several players for Zagreb within the framework of the regulations, however it became evident that no competitive team could be formed.

On Tuesday, despite all efforts and in order to protect the integrity of the competition, the EHF was eventually forced to decide that both matches would not be played. A decision the EHF very much regrets.

At the same time, it became necessary to assess the match, and following the criteria laid out ahead of the play-offs SG Flensburg-Handewitt has been declared the encounter’s winners.

The 2014 EHF Champions League winners subsequently are qualified for the quarter-final of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 and will face the winning team of Aalborg Handbold vs FC Porto in the middle of May.