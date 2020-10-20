In consequence of Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine or local pandemic measures the following matches in the EHF Champions League Men and DELO EHF Champions League have been postponed to a later date.

The EHF together with the clubs concerned coordinates a possible new playing date as soon as possible.

EHF Champions League Men

Round 5

HC Motor (UKR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

(Original playing time: Wednesday, 21 October)

New playing time: TBA

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Barça (ESP)

(Original playing time: Wednesday, 21 October)

New playing time: TBA

DELO EHF Champions League

Round 6

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

(Original playing time: Saturday, 24 October)

New playing time: TBA