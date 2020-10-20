EHF Champions League
Playing schedule updates – 20/10
In consequence of Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine or local pandemic measures the following matches in the EHF Champions League Men and DELO EHF Champions League have been postponed to a later date.
The EHF together with the clubs concerned coordinates a possible new playing date as soon as possible.
EHF Champions League Men
Round 5
HC Motor (UKR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
(Original playing time: Wednesday, 21 October)
New playing time: TBA
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Barça (ESP)
(Original playing time: Wednesday, 21 October)
New playing time: TBA
DELO EHF Champions League
Round 6
Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
(Original playing time: Saturday, 24 October)
New playing time: TBA