20200916 Hbcnantes Veszprem Balls 2000
EHF Champions League

Playing schedule updates – 20/10

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation20 October 2020, 08:00

In consequence of Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine or local pandemic measures the following matches in the EHF Champions League Men and DELO EHF Champions League have been postponed to a later date.

The EHF together with the clubs concerned coordinates a possible new playing date as soon as possible.

 

EHF Champions League Men

Round 5

HC Motor (UKR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

(Original playing time: Wednesday, 21 October)

New playing time: TBA

 

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Barça (ESP)

(Original playing time: Wednesday, 21 October)

New playing time: TBA

 

DELO EHF Champions League

Round 6

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

(Original playing time: Saturday, 24 October)

New playing time: TBA

 

 

 

ELW Draw 2000
Previous Article Two pots for the last qualification round ready

Latest news

More News