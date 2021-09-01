EHF Champions League generates audience of 530 million in 2020/21

The first season of EHF Marketing’s partnership with Infront and DAZN Group saw a cumulative audience of 530 million tune in to watch the EHF Champions League.

In total 12,000 hours of handball were broadcast to handball fans across the globe and, with an increase in broadcasters operating on OTT platforms or online, the EHF Champions League was more accessible than ever.

The newly branded competitions also benefited and were complimented by the EHF Marketing’s commitment to enhancing TV production and digital coverage. The past season had a digital reach of 400 million, with 750,000 followers of EHF Champions League channels responsible for 11 million engagement and a combined 60 million video views.

The success did not stop there. The EHF’s OTT platform, EHFTV, attracted more than 250,000 global subscribers in its first season after its relaunch in summer 2020. Subscribers were able to access and enjoy matches free of charge, in addition to all highlights and special features.

EHF and EHFM’s 10-year exclusive media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group officially started in July 2020. Guided by a shared strategic vision, the long-term partnership works to unlock new commercial opportunities and drive operational excellence for all EHF competitions, across production, digital marketing, media rights and sponsorship sales.

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing, said: “These positive figures in the first season of the partnership prove that our club competitions enjoyed a great start. Our thanks go to participating clubs, plus our partners and stakeholders for their support. Now the hard work continues as we aim for an even more successful season in 2021/22.”

Sandro Forny, Head of Handball at Infront, said: “A lot of time and effort was put into working towards the 2020/21 season and the results represent a combined effort from all parties to take handball to the next level. We have now set a solid foundation for the future and we look forward to pushing beyond that as this partnership continues to develop in a positive manner.”

James Chubb, VP Global Rights Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: “Our digital approach has helped boost audience numbers and make EHF’s club competitions more accessible than ever before. Together with Infront, our progressive digital marketing and content strategy is driving commercial growth and helping handball reach new fans worldwide.”

Handball’s top-flight returns to arenas with the opening matches of the 2021/22 season in DELO EHF Champions League on Saturday 11 September and the EHF Champions League Men on Wednesday 15 September.