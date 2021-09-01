Nexe ease into next round with second win in two days

RK Nexe never got in trouble on Wednesday night when the Croatian side hosted the second match of their double-header against Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów from Poland in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 qualification round 1.

After winning the first leg 28:23 on Tuesday, Nexe added another clear win – this time by four goals (32:28) – for an aggregate 60:51 result and a safe passage through to qualification round 2.

EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1

RK Nexe vs Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów 32:28 (16:12)