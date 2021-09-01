EHF European League
Nexe ease into next round with second win in two days
RK Nexe never got in trouble on Wednesday night when the Croatian side hosted the second match of their double-header against Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów from Poland in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 qualification round 1.
After winning the first leg 28:23 on Tuesday, Nexe added another clear win – this time by four goals (32:28) – for an aggregate 60:51 result and a safe passage through to qualification round 2.
EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1
RK Nexe vs Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów 32:28 (16:12)
- trying to make up their five-goal deficit from the first leg, the guests from Tarnów led several times in the first half – but never by more than a single goal
- Nexe started a 7:1 run in the 18th minute to turn a 10:9 deficit into a decisive 16:11 lead, and the Croatian side stayed ahead for the rest of the match
- the hosts increased their lead to eight goals a few times (26:18, 27:19) in the second half when all doubts about the outcome of this tie had long been removed
- Nexe left wing Marin Jelinic scored a perfect seven from seven, adding to his five goals from the first leg; Rennosuke Tokuda led for Tarnów with six