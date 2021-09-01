20210901 Nexe Tarnow Jelinic 2000Px
EHF European League

Nexe ease into next round with second win in two days

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation01 September 2021, 20:50

RK Nexe never got in trouble on Wednesday night when the Croatian side hosted the second match of their double-header against Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów from Poland in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 qualification round 1.

After winning the first leg 28:23 on Tuesday, Nexe added another clear win – this time by four goals (32:28) – for an aggregate 60:51 result and a safe passage through to qualification round 2.

EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1

RK Nexe vs Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów 32:28 (16:12)

  • trying to make up their five-goal deficit from the first leg, the guests from Tarnów led several times in the first half – but never by more than a single goal
  • Nexe started a 7:1 run in the 18th minute to turn a 10:9 deficit into a decisive 16:11 lead, and the Croatian side stayed ahead for the rest of the match
  • the hosts increased their lead to eight goals a few times (26:18, 27:19) in the second half when all doubts about the outcome of this tie had long been removed
  • Nexe left wing Marin Jelinic scored a perfect seven from seven, adding to his five goals from the first leg; Rennosuke Tokuda led for Tarnów with six
Trophy Celebration
Previous Article EHF Champions League generates audience of 530 million in 2020/21

Latest news

More News