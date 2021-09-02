EHF Champions League season starts with club workshop

With the start of the new EHF Champions League season just over a week away, officials from the 32 teams competing in the competitions participated in a two-day workshop this week.

The workshop, which took place in Vienna on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, enabled EHF Marketing GmbH and the European Handball Federation to outline changes and brief clubs on a variety of topics relevant to the 2021/22 season, including an introduction to the new Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming campaign, as well as the continued evolvement of the competition’s digital eco-system and the official EHF Champions League song.

The annual workshop also gave EHFM, the EHF and participating clubs the opportunity to maintain and strengthen their working relationships, discuss best practice and exchange ideas. Topics including competition rules, communication, sponsorship, marketing and implementation were also discussed in detail.

Let the games begin

Following the completion of the workshop, attention now turns to action on the court with the start of the 2021/22 season fast approaching.

The DELO EHF Champions League is first to resume the weekend after next, throwing off on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September. On the Saturday, Vipers Kristiansand begin their title defence with a mouth-watering trip away to five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC.

The new EHF Champions League Men campaign then gets under way the following week with matches on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 September.

Last season’s champions Barça head to Germany to face SG Flensburg-Handewitt on the Thursday, aiming to continue from where they left off season.

Visit the fixture pages for women and men to see the full list of fixtures for the new season.