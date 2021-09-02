Serradilla, La Rioja’s indestructible ‘Tortoise’

Antonio Serradilla Cuenca is proving that tough challenges in life can be overcome.

The Spanish international returned on the court for BM Logroño La Rioja last Saturday in their EHF European League match at Aguas Santas Milaneza in Portugal – the left back’s first official match since undergoing life-altering surgery just months ago.

What has happened to the 22-year-old Spanish prospect?

It is December 2020 and Serradilla spends Christmas with the Spanish men’s national team, which is gearing up for the World Championship 2021 in a preparation tournament in Qatar.

The left back does not make the cut for Egypt 2021, but his future looks bright as a dual-threat player, but especially a very good defender, in the mould of Gedeón Guardiola and Viran Morros.

Serradilla’s time will come. The Spanish team will face a change of guard after the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, with many players meting an end to their international career and Seradilla is poised to become an integrant cog of the defence in the near future.

Nicknamed ‘The Tortoise’, for mostly being on the ground after numerous contacts with opponents, Serradilla’s career looks on the up, both for the national team and at club level, where he is plying his trade for La Rioja since 2020.