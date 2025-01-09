EHF Champions League Women starts 2025 with a bang

It was a really hard game at home, because I think we didn't show the level what we are right now. So we need to raise up our level there, because I think it will be even harder. Our defence also needs to step up, because they have really good players in one-against-one, so we need to focus on that. They run also a lot. I think we need to show ourselves more and be hard in defence and attack as well. So I think it will be really hard, but I believe in us — that we can do much better than in the last game. We need to be more focused also in our shots. We cannot miss that much. I know also the other team has really good goalkeepers, but I believe we can do better. And yes, I believe our team was just in a bad period and I hope it will be better.

Bruna de Paula Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC