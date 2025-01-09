EHF Champions League Women starts 2025 with a bang

EHF Champions League Women starts 2025 with a bang

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
09 January 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 returns this weekend, bringing the thrills back to the court after an unforgettable Women's EHF EURO 2024.

In group A, Metz Handball aim to keep top position, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria set their sights on another win over Krim. Podravka Vegeta dream of keeping their momentum alive, and CS Gloria 2018 BN are determined to start strong at home and get their revenge against Storhamar Handball Elite.

In group B, the Match of the Week between Odense Håndbold  and Györi Audi ETO KC will light up the court, but in-form Team Esbjerg are lurking, aiming to snatch first place on the table from the reigning champions.

GROUP A
Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 11 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Croatian team are on a four-game unbeaten streak, while Nykøbing took their first win of the season, against CS Gloria 2018 BN, right before the break
  • the first mutual encounter this season ended in a 27:27 thriller, with Podravka earning a hard-fought point
  • Katarina Pandža is Podravka's standout player with 40 goals so far; Nykøbing rely on teamwork, with Sofie Bardrum, Mona Obaidli, Alberte Madsen, and Zoë Sprengers the leading scorers
  • Podravka also rely on Lucija Bešen, who is currently the third-ranked goalkeeper in the competition, with 71 saves at 31.84 per cent save efficiency
  • the Danish side threw off 2025 with domestic league wins against Viborg and Aarhus, but lost to Silkeborg Voel; Podravka remained unbeaten in Croatia, against Koka

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250109 CLW Rd9 Preview NFH Quote
It's no secret that this match is important for us to hold on to the dream of advancement from the main round. We always believe in ourselves, and I think we have shown many strong performances throughout the season. And we are looking for even more victories in the new year.
Aimée von Pereira
Left back, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday 11 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the third Romanian club in the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 had a tough first part of the season, with six losses — including a 23:25 result in the reverse fixture against Storhamar Handball Elite — and only two wins
  • Storhamar are looking to bounce back after two losses against Podravka ahead of the break
  • both teams have their goalkeepers among the top five in the competition: Renata De Arruda saved 68 times for Gloria, while Eli Marie Raasok stopped 64 opponents' attempts for Storhamar
  • Gloria’s Hungarian back Gréta Kácsor returns as Women's EHF EURO 2024 bronze medallist, while Storhamar’s Anniken Obaidli, Eli Marie Raasok and Ane Cecilie Høgseth are European champions
  • since the break, Gloria won all three encounters in the Romanian league and are currently placed second, while Storhamar secured the Norwegian Cup and have three victories in the domestic league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250110 CLW Quote Gloria
We know we are facing a very strong opponent, but we have prepared intensely for this moment. The Champions League is all about giving your absolute best and our team is ready to fight until the very last second. We trust in our collective strength and our strategy. We will step onto the court with determination, passion and the desire to proudly represent our colours. Thank you to our supporters for always being our driving force on the court.
Danila So Delgado
Left back, CS Gloria 2018 BN
DSC 6173 (1)
We must be prepared for tough duels both in defence and attack. There have been very even matches. As a team, we have managed to stand together, keep calm and be good in the decisive situations in such even matches.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the first duel between the two this season went FTC's way, 28:26, with Daria Dmitrieva netting eight for FTC and Ana Gros 11 for Krim; the two backs are also their sides top scorers overall so far, with Gros on 47 goals and Dimitrieva on 43
  • ahead of the game, it was announced that FTC head coach Allan Heine will leave the club at the end of the season
  • six Hungarian players in FTC’s squad earned bronze at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 — the national team’s first medal in 12 years
  • while both teams have scored 229 goals in eight games, FTC have a defensive edge, conceding 24.86 goals per game on average — 3.64 fewer than Krim
  • Krim will play their first match of 2025, while FTC are coming with confidence after beating Györi Audi ETO KC and Vác in the domestic league

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 12 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Metz are the leading team in group A, on a seven-game winning streak and yet to lose a match; CSM Bucuresti are fourth with eight points but are on a three-game losing run
  • in their first meeting this season, Metz claimed a 32:31 victory
  • CSM’s Elizabeth Omoregie is the second top scorer in the competition, with 59 goals, while Metz stars Chloé Valentini (52 goals) and Sarah Bouktit (51 goals) are close behind
  • Metz have the fourth most effective attack in the competition, having netted 244 times at 72.8 per cent efficiency; CSM scored 14 times less (230) at 69.3 per cent efficiency
  • this will be 12th mutual encounter between the two; Metz have been the victors in eight games and CSM have won three — the last in 2020, with the French outfit winning all three games since

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH10705
Very happy to be hosting CSM Bucuresti. Matches between Metz and CSM are always intense, always enjoyable, always very close with different winners and scenarios from one match to the next. It's going to be a great party in les Arènes on Sunday.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
20240908 Rapid Buducnost 873

GROUP B
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after a strong start, Brest faltered in the last matches of 2024, conceding three losses in the last four rounds to drop to fourth place in the standings
  • recording defeats in their last six matches on the trot, Rapid are in their worst-ever losing streak in the premium European competition, having beated their previous record by one match
  • the French side have the most effective attack in the competition, with 268 goals scored — 13 more than any other side — while Rapid have conceded the most goals, at 258
  • a victory would see Brest become the 18th team to reach the 50-win milestone in the EHF Champions League Women, as they are currently on 49
  • Brest are unbeaten in the last four matches against Romanian opposition, having drawn one and won three, including their 34:31 victory against Rapid earlier in the season

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

161124 Rapid Gyor 534
We know it will be a difficult match. Brest has a very strong team, as we saw also at our match at Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest. But we are going to Brest with ambition and with a positive mentality, to win two points.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Rapid Bucuresti
191024 Rapid Brest 611
It's a big game for us on Saturday. We remember that the first leg was very difficult. We need to stay serious. They're going to be a tough team and they're going to want to prove that their defeat in the first leg was a mistake. For our part, we're going to keep working, looking at the video to see what worked and what didn't, and doing everything we can to win the match in the end. We're at home in front of our fans and it's great to have them back.
Coralie Lassource
Left wing, Brest Bretagne Handball

Buducnost (MNE) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Saturday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Montenegrin side are still looking for their first win this season, after arguably one of the worst starts in their long history in the EHF Champions League, with only one point in eight matches
  • Buducnost have played the most matches in the competition, at 328, but have never started a season without a single win in the first nine games
  • Buducnost are the only team not to have scored at least 200 goals this season, ranking 16th out of 16 teams in terms of goals scored — 191 in eight matches, an average of 23.8 per match
  • Vipers’ goalkeepers, EHF EURO 2024 gold medallists Katrine Lunde and Silje Solberg-Østhassel, have the second highest save percentage in the competition, at 34.1 per cent, behind only Györ’s, who have saved at 35 per cent
  • Vipers secured their fourth win in five matches against Buducnost in the first encounter between the teams this season — the clearest win in 2024/25 for the Norwegian side, at 32:23

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250109 CLW Rd9 Preview Buducnost Quote
I expect that by the end of the group stage, we will play better than we did in the first part of the season. I believe that the hard work we’ve put in recently will pay off. Vipers have a team with experienced players and big stars, as well as young players who are the future. They are a serious opponent, and we are expecting a tough match.
Armelle Attingré
Goalkeeper, Buducnost
20241019 Vipers Buducnost Hans Lie NZ97611
We have to go there and get two points. It’s as simple as that, and that’s what we want. We have to be prepared, and we have to fight like crazy. We know it’s going to be extremely tough. The preparation is key, and we have to make the most of the little time we have to prepare.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HB Ludwigsburg (GER)
Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Danish side are one of the in-form teams in the EHF Champions League Women, having won the last five matches in a row, including a 36:31 away victory against Ludwigsburg
  • only Brest have scored more goals than Esbjerg this season, with the Danish side having struck 255 times in the first eight matches
  • Esbjerg back Henny Reistad is the top goal scorer of the season, with 76 goals in the first eight matches
  • Ludwigsburg’s Johanna Bundsen and Esbjerg’s Anna Kristensen, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2024, have the most saves this season, at 107 and 87, respectively
  • Esbjerg are undefeated against Ludwigsburg, having won all five mutual matches by an average of 5.2 goals per game

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 12 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Odense handed Györ their only loss so far this season, 35:28 — one of the biggest defeats ever on the home court for the reigning champions
  • the Danish side have the third most effective attack in the competition so far, with 254 goals, while Györ have conceded the second-lowest number of goals, at 211
  • after ending 2024 in-form, taking four wins in a row, Odense were left only one point behind the Hungarian powerhouse and would leapfrog Györ in the standings with a victory
  • prior to the first match between the two sides this season, Györ were unbeaten against Odense, winning nine of the previous 10 clashes and drawing the other
  • Györ started 2025 with a loss against rivals FTC, 18:23, in the Hungarian league derby, but bounced back with a 34:23 win over Alba Fehervar on Tuesday

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250110 CLW Quote Esbjerg
It is going to be great playing in the Champions League again. It has been a while, but it is a fantastic match and hopefully with a lot of spectators. After such a long break away from the tournament, the level of play can be a bit off, but we as a team are still in a process of coming back to the same level.
Mette Tranborg
Right back, Team Esbjerg
20241109 Eto Rapid 10
It was a really hard game at home, because I think we didn't show the level what we are right now. So we need to raise up our level there, because I think it will be even harder. Our defence also needs to step up, because they have really good players in one-against-one, so we need to focus on that. They run also a lot. I think we need to show ourselves more and be hard in defence and attack as well. So I think it will be really hard, but I believe in us — that we can do much better than in the last game. We need to be more focused also in our shots. We cannot miss that much. I know also the other team has really good goalkeepers, but I believe we can do better. And yes, I believe our team was just in a bad period and I hope it will be better.
Bruna de Paula
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20241019 Eto Odense O 6

Photos: Kévin Clement/Cedosa380; Sabin Malisevschi; Kovács Anikó/Győri Audi ETO KC

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

C4 8360 (2)
Previous Article This is me: Kay Smits
Thuringer Vac
Next Article European League Women group phase starts with blockbuster matches

Latest news

More News