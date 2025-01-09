European League Women group phase starts with blockbuster matches
The group phase in the EHF's second-tier club competition, the EHF European League Women, is set to start over the upcoming weekend, with exciting matches taking place all over Europe as 16 teams split across four groups start the race to reach the quarter-finals.
With Larvik HK we have one of the top Norwegian handball teams as guests on Saturday. Looking back, we can draw a lot of positive feedback from the games we played, but we can't rest on our laurels. We want to compete internationally and have to show in the group phase that we deserve to play in the European League. We are focused, thoughtful and want to move forward. We have to prove that on the playing court too.
We are really looking forward to getting started with these games and getting into a match rhythm where we play two games every week. It suits us well and we have missed having these tough matches. We are looking forward to meeting Sola in the first group match and feeling what it is like to play in Europe again.
It will be fun to start another round of European League group games for the fourth year in a row. We start with a very tough away match against Ikast, but I am looking forward to meeting my teammates Bakkerud, Skogrand, and Nygaard from the Norwegian national team.
Valcea are a strong opponent who will demand everything from us. On the other hand, we don’t have to hide, either. We are the league leaders in the German Bundesliga and did a very good job in Most in the qualification.
We are very excited to be playing our first European League match. For us, it is already a reward to be here. We want to kick off in the best possible way by picking up some points against Blomberg. They will be a formidable opponent in this group. I expect the girls to put forward the values that represent our team and the result will follow from that.