European League Women group phase starts with blockbuster matches

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
09 January 2025, 13:00

The group phase in the EHF's second-tier club competition, the EHF European League Women, is set to start over the upcoming weekend, with exciting matches taking place all over Europe as 16 teams split across four groups start the race to reach the quarter-finals.

Ikast Håndbold, the title winners in 2021/22, host Sola HK in one of the highlight matches, while the ambitious Thüringer HC face the former European powerhouse Larvik. Alongside the highlight matches, there are six additional games on the agenda.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Larvik (NOR)
Saturday 11 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Thüringer HC are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, stretching back to November last year
  • the German club secured a place in the EHF European League group phase by eliminating Vác in qualification round 3 with wins in both legs of the home-and-away tie
  • Thüringer HC and Larvik last met in the EHF Champions League 2017/18 group phase, with the Norwegian club emerging from the trip to Germany victorious, 25:22 
  • the Arne Senstad-led squad, Larvik, booked their ticket for the European League group phase in a dramatic fashion, via a penalty shootout against KPR Gminy Kobierzyce in qualification round 3
  • Larvik are two-time Cup Winners' Cup and EHF Champions League winners, with their most recent success dating back 2010/11, when they raised the Champions League trophy
  • the visitors' squad is made up of only Norwegian players, with veteran Heidi Løke spearheading the roster

20250109 ELW Rd1 Preview THC Quote
With Larvik HK we have one of the top Norwegian handball teams as guests on Saturday. Looking back, we can draw a lot of positive feedback from the games we played, but we can't rest on our laurels. We want to compete internationally and have to show in the group phase that we deserve to play in the European League. We are focused, thoughtful and want to move forward. We have to prove that on the playing court too.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Sunday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Danish club boast an impressive record on the home court this season, with six wins and only one defeat in IBF Arena; they sit third in Denmark's top-tier, behind Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold
  • Ikast last featured in the EHF's second-tier club competition in 2022/23, when they lifted the trophy at the EHF Finals in Graz; they played the EHF Champions League last season
  • it is the first meeting ever between the clubs and the blockbuster match of the round, with the two sides among the favourites in the competition
  • Sola HK defeated LC Brühl Handball in qualification round 3 on the way to the group stage, winning both legs of the double-header in Norway
  • the Norwegian club's record on the road this season is encouraging, as Sola HK have won eight of their nine away matches in all competitions

IMGL2669
We are really looking forward to getting started with these games and getting into a match rhythm where we play two games every week. It suits us well and we have missed having these tough matches. We are looking forward to meeting Sola in the first group match and feeling what it is like to play in Europe again.
Stine Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Håndbold
20250110 ELW Quote Sola
It will be fun to start another round of European League group games for the fourth year in a row. We start with a very tough away match against Ikast, but I am looking forward to meeting my teammates Bakkerud, Skogrand, and Nygaard from the Norwegian national team.
Camilla Herrem
Left wing, Sola HK

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)
Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Sunday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250110 ELW Quote Dortmund
Valcea are a strong opponent who will demand everything from us. On the other hand, we don’t have to hide, either. We are the league leaders in the German Bundesliga and did a very good job in Most in the qualification.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

GROUP C

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Saturday 11 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
Saturday 11 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250110 ELW Quote Dijon
We are very excited to be playing our first European League match. For us, it is already a reward to be here. We want to kick off in the best possible way by picking up some points against Blomberg. They will be a formidable opponent in this group. I expect the girls to put forward the values that represent our team and the result will follow from that.
Clément Alcacer
Head coach, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

GROUP D

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Paris 92 (FRA)
Saturday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)
Sunday 12 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

EHF Metz Gloria 18804
