European League Women group phase starts with blockbuster matches

With Larvik HK we have one of the top Norwegian handball teams as guests on Saturday. Looking back, we can draw a lot of positive feedback from the games we played, but we can't rest on our laurels. We want to compete internationally and have to show in the group phase that we deserve to play in the European League. We are focused, thoughtful and want to move forward. We have to prove that on the playing court too.

Herbert Müller Head coach, Thüringer HC