THIS IS ME: KAY SMITS

I am the youngest of three; Jorn and Inger are five and three years older than me, so they started earlier with team sports and with handball. They have been my predecessors many times, for what I was going to do or what I wanted to do. So, I got a first taste of the sport through them and learned a bit about what handball was and why they liked it so much.

When I was three, four, five years old, you could not train with a team, this only started when you were six. I recall our Wednesday evenings, when my dad was coaching (Dutch club side) Sittardia, my brother and my sister had training with their teams, and my mother was teaching handball to the E-team, the youngest juniors. Of course, at age five, I could not stay home alone on Wednesdays, so I joined my mother and, luckily, I was allowed to train with that team, although I was only five. I loved handball so much — and I never stopped playing it.

My parents never forced us into playing handball, they encouraged us to try out a lot of different sports, both team and individual sports. All three of us did this; I was into athletics. Same story like with handball: Inger was already doing athletics, so I knew what it was a bit and that I wanted to try it as well. That is the advantage of being the youngest, you always have an example ahead of you.

Between six and 12, I combined athletics with handball. I tried as many disciplines as possible. We usually did the decathlon. I liked that the most, but what I really didn’t like were the 1,000 and 1,500 metres and the long-distance running. That was nothing for me, but the combination of all disciplines was fantastic. A competition lasted for a full day, and you could do the long jump, high jump, sprint, ball throwing, later javelin and hurdles, and the relay, so you got that team sport feeling.

I loved athletics, but when I was 12, I felt like I wanted to improve in handball and invest more time in that, and do more training. That was around the time I went to high school, where I could also play handball and get extra training. It was the moment for me to stop with athletics, it was just not possible to keep combining it.

Athletics is fantastic for a child that wants to do sports, you learn so much. It is the basis for many sports: speediness, jumping, running — all essentials for playing handball. Coaches have always asked me if I had done athletics in the past, they could see it. Athletics has certainly helped me.