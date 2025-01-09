This is me: Kay Smits

Before we reached the peak season with Magdeburg, I wasn’t happy with my role in the team and I knew that this was not the best for me, because I wasn’t first choice and didn’t get much playing time. I wanted a bigger and more challenging role, and I found that in Flensburg, so I signed with them already before going into my final season with Magdeburg.
With Flensburg, we didn’t have a good season last year but, luckily, we ended it with a prize by winning the EHF European League. It was a huge difference to Magdeburg, though, where we won four titles in two years, including the Bundesliga and the Champions League, which are the two biggest prizes in club handball. In Germany, many clubs rate winning the Bundesliga higher than winning the European League, because it is definitely harder to win the German league. But of course, it felt good to end my first season in Flensburg with a trophy, especially after what I had gone through in the months before.
I remember well how it started in the beginning of November 2023. I felt how quickly I got exhausted during high intensity training and matches. I had very little energy left in the tank. After we came back from Norway from a European League game with Flensburg, I was completely exhausted at the next training ahead of a Bundesliga game. I first thought that maybe I hadn’t slept well or was just overloaded, those things can happen to every athlete.
But the next day was the same. And in that match, it was just as bad. It went on and only got worse. But then I had one match where I felt normal, so I immediately thought that the issue was all over and that I was fine again, that maybe it had just been some little virus or so.
After that first match, I went to the club doctor and told him something was not right. I was absolutely exhausted after five minutes, I had absolutely no energy, so we needed to take a blood sample. We started doing various tests and kept searching as we couldn’t find the answer. In the end, on 12 December, after a cardiological test and MRI scan, we came to the diagnosis of an inflammation of the heart muscle, which surprised everyone.
It was very weird to hear that. Your heart, that sounds very serious right away, very big. That scared me a bit. Luckily, we had detected the problem relatively soon and the situation was pretty much under control. That gave me a bit of a relief, I knew I was in a good place. I had a very experienced doctor, who had worked with a range of top-level athletes with heart issues. That gave me some calm in this situation.
Still, it remained difficult for me, something unseizable. When you break your arm or twist your ankle, you feel the pain, you know exactly what it is. When you break a bone, you know it takes eight weeks. There is always a timeline for recovery, but the doctors could not give me that. They could not tell me if, or when I could play again. They could not give me that certainty, it was always wait and see how the scans would look like.