EHF Conference of Secretaries General took place in Berlin

Summarised by the conference’s headline, “Moving Forward”, current issues in European handball were discussed. The conference’s organisational highlight was the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers draw which took place on Thursday night.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “’Moving forward’ has been our motto in Berlin. In this respect, a highlight event such as the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany and the corresponding Qualifiers will ensure a huge interest in handball and significantly increase the sport’s visibility in Europe.”

Mark Schober, Chairman of the Board of the German Handball Federation and member of the EHF Executive Committee, said: “Together with the EHF, it is very important for us to bring European handball forward and to continuously professionalise our sport on the level of the national federations. If everyone moves forward, this is also to the benefit of the German Handball Federation. Furthermore, with events like this, we can foster our international relationships which is very important for us.”

Topics on the conference’s agenda which were discussed among included the future of the EHF’s younger age category events and the new IHF rules which will come into effect on 1 July and its possible the federations and clubs.

The EHF provided an update on its digital strategy and how this can be adapted also by the federations. Insights were given on how data-driven fan engagement can support federations in their growth, and the latest updates on the European Handball Master Plan, including the possibilities for federations to submit project were provided.

Partners and affiliates, who support the European Handball Federation in its initiatives, were also given the possibility to present. These included the Global Sports Innovation Centre, Special Olympics Germany and the European Olympic Committee’s EU Office.