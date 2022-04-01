Burlachenko overcomes “toughest moments of my life”

Still, few expected Baia Mare to open an eight-goal gap ahead against Sola, a team that won all the six games in the group phase and scored 196 goals while being impossible to stop at times.

Even the top scorer of the competition, left wing Camilla Herrem, was stopped in her tracks, being limited to only four goals in the first leg, after putting 49 past the opponent goalkeepers in the group phase.

The result was even more surprising regarding the fact that the Romanian side, who qualified for the EHF Finals Women last season, were the team with the lowest number of points – five – of the teams that advanced from the group phase, and had scored only 154 goals in the first six matches.

“Never say never. We are using this phrase so many times, it has become a cliché. But it truly fits our situation now, because we did not play very good in the group phase and we achieved this great win,” adds Burlachenko in a perfect-pitch Romanian, learnt after spending seven years in the country with HC Danubius Galati, SCM Craiova, HCM Slobozia and CS Minaur Baia Mare.