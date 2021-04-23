EHF Congress 2021: Day 2 Preview

With the elections concluded and the motions being dealt with, Saturday at the EHF Congress in Vienna is reserved for the handover of EHF awards to, among others, the top nations in European indoor and beach handball from 2018 to 2020.

Furthermore, federations who have organised three or more competitive EHF events will be recognised, and Honorary Members to the European Handball Federation will be elected.

The delegates will also award the next Ordinary EHF Congress which is scheduled for 23 & 24 June 2023. One-and-a-half year out of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 which takes place in Hungary, Switzerland and Austria, the Swiss city of Basel is bidding to host the congress.