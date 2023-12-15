20231215 ELW Lublin Feature
EHF European League

Lublin return to EHF European League with ambition

15 December 2023, 14:00

MKS FunFloor Lublin are back in the EHF European League Women group phase after a three-year absence. The Polish runners-up cruised through qualification round 3 with two convincing wins in the tie (80:44 on aggregate) against ZORK Jagodina.

A new coach took over the helm of the Lublin-based club from this season and Edyta Majdzińska is highly ambitious about featuring in Europe's second-tier club competition as well as the long-term development of the squad.

"MKS FunFloor Lublin is a club with traditions and ambitions. I and my players also have no shortage of them. There are fantastic fans here,” says Majdzińska.

“My mission in Lublin is to build a strong team. Although we are at the beginning of this path and we are not spared by injuries, we have had a good start to the season. We lost only one match during the fall. We are the runners-up in the league table and advanced to the group stage of the EHF European League. However, our ambitions reach higher and we will see where they take us," adds Majdzińska.

The three-time winner of the award for best coach in the ORLEN Women's Super League lauds the importance of playing in the EHF European League for the club and shares the dressing room's excitement about the upcoming European journey.

"It is very important for the team to gain experience in the international arena. By playing in the EHF European League Women, the players will be able to face handball players with a different style than the teams from the home ORLEN Women's Super League. My players can't wait for these matches; me too.

“Our fans, who are used to the fact that the club from Lublin is an important player in Europe, are also waiting. We are going to play hard matches against demanding rivals. I am glad that we will be playing in the group phase of the EHF European League, because our main goal is to play on the international arena and prove ourselves against solid opponents. The team will benefit from this and the players will benefit individually. This is crucial for me in the context of creating a strong team in Lublin," says Majdzińska.

MKS FunFloor Lublin are placed in the strong group C alongside Neptunes Nantes, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach and CS Gloria 2018 BN.

When asked about what opponents and supporters of the Polish club can expect from her players, Majdzińska says: "I would like all fans, looking at our team, to see that it is a very brave and courageous team. We want to play fast handball based on teamwork. We do not rely on individuals, but on the strength of the collective. A solid defence is also important to me."

The draw for the European League group phase drew special attention in the Posavec family as the twin sisters Stela and Paula are set to meet as an opponents in group C – the former representing MKS FunFloor Lublin and the latter being part of the Romanian club, CS Gloria 2018 BN. Stela Posavec joined the Polish club from HC Lokomotiva Zagreb as the 27-year-old was eager to experience a new challenge, and she is one of only two international players in the MKS FunFloor Lublin's squad.

"I played in Zagreb seven years and there I spent a wonderful time. After so many years there, I was ready to take a step forward and try new challenges to develop myself,” Posavec explains.

“When I played in Zagreb I had the opportunity to play in Lublin but against MKS FunFloor Lublin. I'm amazed by the atmosphere and energy that fills the sports hall. I also like the fact that this is a club with tradition and big ambitions and I can see myself as part of it," she adds.

Posavec is enthusiastic about the start of the European League group stage and expects difficult matches, but one meeting stands out for her.

"In the EHF European League group phase we will compete with really strong teams. Each of those three teams is among the top 3 in their national leagues so I expect a great fight and exciting matches. For me, the meeting that I'm most looking forward to is the one against CS Gloria 2018 BN because there plays my twin sister. So, I'll host her in Lublin and she'll see what it's like to play here. On the other hand I'll experience what it's like to play on the Romanian field," says Posavec.

However, it is not the first time that the Posavec twins have faced each other as opponents.

“Seven years ago we also played against each other in the Croatian championship. It was my first season in HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and she was playing for Zrinski Čakovec, where I also started my handball career. Although we are sisters who have been together all our lives, now we will fight for ourselves and our clubs,” Stela Posavec concludes.

 

Photo © MKS FunFloor Lublin

