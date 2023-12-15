Lublin return to EHF European League with ambition

A new coach took over the helm of the Lublin-based club from this season and Edyta Majdzińska is highly ambitious about featuring in Europe's second-tier club competition as well as the long-term development of the squad.

"MKS FunFloor Lublin is a club with traditions and ambitions. I and my players also have no shortage of them. There are fantastic fans here,” says Majdzińska.

“My mission in Lublin is to build a strong team. Although we are at the beginning of this path and we are not spared by injuries, we have had a good start to the season. We lost only one match during the fall. We are the runners-up in the league table and advanced to the group stage of the EHF European League. However, our ambitions reach higher and we will see where they take us," adds Majdzińska.

The three-time winner of the award for best coach in the ORLEN Women's Super League lauds the importance of playing in the EHF European League for the club and shares the dressing room's excitement about the upcoming European journey.

"It is very important for the team to gain experience in the international arena. By playing in the EHF European League Women, the players will be able to face handball players with a different style than the teams from the home ORLEN Women's Super League. My players can't wait for these matches; me too.

“Our fans, who are used to the fact that the club from Lublin is an important player in Europe, are also waiting. We are going to play hard matches against demanding rivals. I am glad that we will be playing in the group phase of the EHF European League, because our main goal is to play on the international arena and prove ourselves against solid opponents. The team will benefit from this and the players will benefit individually. This is crucial for me in the context of creating a strong team in Lublin," says Majdzińska.

MKS FunFloor Lublin are placed in the strong group C alongside Neptunes Nantes, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach and CS Gloria 2018 BN.

When asked about what opponents and supporters of the Polish club can expect from her players, Majdzińska says: "I would like all fans, looking at our team, to see that it is a very brave and courageous team. We want to play fast handball based on teamwork. We do not rely on individuals, but on the strength of the collective. A solid defence is also important to me."