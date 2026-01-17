In the context of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 match Hungary vs Poland, which took place on 16 January 2026 in Kristianstad, Sweden, the Polish player Wiktor Jankowski was directly disqualified at minute 33:47 of the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Disciplinary Commission found that the action was severely reckless and dangerous.

Due to the serious unsportsmanlike conduct the Disciplinary Commission decided that Wiktor Jakowski is suspended from participation in EHF National Team Competitions for two matches.

He is therefore not entitled to play the next two matches of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026: Poland vs Iceland on 18 January 2026 and Poland vs Italy on 20 January 2026.

An appeal may be filed with the Jury before 20:00 CET on 17 January 2026, but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.