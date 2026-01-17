Groups B, D and F prepare for their second games of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round. After Portugal and Denmark secured dominant wins at Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, North Macedonia and Romania are aiming to surprise the group B favourites.

The second day of matches in group D sees Montenegro meeting the Faroe Islands and Switzerland taking on Slovenia. The group has so far seen two thrillers, resulting in three of the four teams holding points in their account.

In group F, Poland and Italy will try to end their losing streaks against their group rivals, Iceland and Hungary, respectively.