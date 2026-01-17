Exciting group D headlines action-packed Sunday

EHF / Filip Mishov, Courtney Gahan & Tim Dettmar
17 January 2026, 11:00

Groups B, D and F prepare for their second games of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round. After Portugal and Denmark secured dominant wins at Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, North Macedonia and Romania are aiming to surprise the group B favourites.

The second day of matches in group D sees Montenegro meeting the Faroe Islands and Switzerland taking on Slovenia. The group has so far seen two thrillers, resulting in three of the four teams holding points in their account. 

In group F, Poland and Italy will try to end their losing streaks against their group rivals, Iceland and Hungary, respectively.

GROUP B

North Macedonia vs Portugal

Sunday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-6

  • the Macedonian coach, Kiril Lazarov, hopes to welcome back the starting goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski and line player Zharko Peshevski in the squad after the pair missed their opening match due to minor injuries
  • Filip Kuzmanovski scored four goals against Denmark and moved just a couple of goals away from breaking into the all-time top five goalscorers of the Macedonian national team in their EHF EURO history; he now sits in sixth place with 47 goals
  • this is the first meeting between the two at an EHF EURO tournament, although they met in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, with the Portuguese coming out on top in the group and victorious both home and away against the Macedonians
  • the Macedonians, with an average age of 26, and the "Heróis do Mar", with an average age of 25, boast one of the youngest squads in the tournament
  • António Areia is now joint-second in Portugal's all-time EHF EURO list for players with the most EHF EURO appearances, 19
  • only a couple of Portuguese players did not get on the scoresheet in their opening win against Romania, displaying the quality in squad depth

Euro26 Denmark Vs North Macedonia 2KA09127 EM
We were good in defence against Denmark, but we lacked fluidity in attack, and that's an area to improve and I believe that we will do that against Portugal. They are fast, but not as Denmark are in my opinion, we are ready and I hope we will delight the Macedonian fans and public.
Nikola Kosteski
Right wing, North Macedonia
Euro26 Portugal Vs Romania 95A3739 JE
This will be a different match, because North Macedonia have a lot of players with big quality in attack. It will be harder than against Romania. They played a really good first half against Denmark. We need to do our job, and if we want to pass to the main round we need to win against North Macedonia. It will be hard, but we have the quality.
Martim Costa
Centre back, Portugal

Romania vs Denmark

Sunday 18 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 8-0-5

  • George Buricea's squad improved against Portugal in the second half after trailing by eight goals at half-time and matched Portugal's intensity for some parts of the game, showing the potential to compete against the top teams
  • Romania conceded 40 goals and broke their EHF EURO record for most goals allowed in their national team's history; if they are to compete and possibly make a surprise against the Danes, a big improvement is needed in defence
  • despite Romania being one of the rare national teams with a positive overall record against Denmark, they have played only once this century, with the latter winning their 2011 IHF World Championship meeting
  • Rasmus Lauge is the fifth-best goalscorer in Denmark's EHF EURO history with 110 goals, but Mathias Gidsel is close to making it to their all-time top five list and surpassing him, as the right back is on 100 goals at the moment
  • the co-hosts are hoping for a repeat of the scenes with filled stands in the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, as the 15,000 spectators - mostly Danish fans - built an amazing atmosphere
  • if Portugal win against North Macedonia and Denmark cruise past Romania, the winners improve their chances of making it to the main round

Euro26 Portugal Vs Romania 2KA08903 EM
For us it is a match when we face a very strong opponent. Denmark are the big favourites of the competition. We will see how top handball is played and we gain more experience as much as you can.
Andrei Buzle
Left back, Romania
Euro26 Denmark Vs North Macedonia 95A3989 JE
We know Romania is a good team and they come with a lot of physicality. We watched some videos today and I didn't know so much about them, but they have a lot of physicality and we have to be ready in defence and it's going to be a hot game.
Emil Jakobsen
Left wing, Denmark
Euro26 Denmark Vs North Macedonia 95A4140 JE

GROUP D

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

Sunday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-0

  • both teams enter the match on the back of round 1 games that were as close as they get, with the Faroe Islands having drawn with Switzerland, 28:28, and Montenegro losing to Slovenia 41:40
  • Montenegro back Branko Vujović is the top scorer after two days of action at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, having netted 11 goals against Slovenia in the new record high-scoring match
  • playmaker Elias á Skipagøtu led the Faroe Islands with nine goals versus Switzerland, while right back Vilhelm Poulsen scored the last-second equaliser to secure the draw
  • the Faroe Islands not only target their first win at the EHF EURO 2026, but also their first in the history of the competition
  • the teams have a short mutual history, with just two previous clashes and the Faroe Islands are yet to take a win over Montenegro

Switzerland vs Slovenia

Sunday 18 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-8

  • Slovenia take the court as the group leaders with two points following a 41:40 victory over Montenegro; Switzerland drew with the Faroe Islands, 28:28, in their EHF EURO 2026 opener, and have one point
  • Slovenia own the head-to-head record against Switzerland, having won eight out of 11 previous encounters
  • the last time the teams met was in the qualifiers for the 2025 World Championship, when a penalty shoot-out was required to find the winners: Slovenia
  • Switzerland later clinched a wild card for the World Championship and ranked above Slovenia in the final standings, finishing 11th to Slovenia’s 13th place
  • that World Championship ranking was remarkable in that Switzerland had not placed above Slovenia since the 1995 World Championship — and have never done so at a EURO; at the last EHF EURO edition, Slovenia finished sixth and Switzerland 21st  

Euro26 Faroe Islands Vs Switzerland L7A5413 AM
I think Uroš Zorman was one of the best playmakers in the world and now he's an unbelievable good coach. I have big respect for him also, and that's why we have to be on a really, really high level to have a chance to win.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Montenegro L7A2314 AM
The Swiss showed that it's really good team. They have a lot of good players, so it will be really difficult. But I believe in my team and we have to show again a big fight, a lot of energy and I hope that we will win the match.
Blaž Janc
Right back, Slovenia
Euro26 Faroe Islands Vs Switzerland FLP 7505 FV(2)

GROUP F

Poland vs Iceland

Sunday 18 January 2026, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-11

  • Poland suffered a 21:29 defeat in their opening match against Hungary; Iceland celebrated their biggest win in their EHF EURO history, beating Italy by 13 goals, 39:26
  • Viktor Hallgrímsson saved three penalty shots against Italy, while Poland could not score on one of their four attempts against Hungary
  • Iceland were victorious in the last three encounters against Poland, as the two faced off in two EHF EURO placement matches — 2010 and 2014 — as well as the Olympic quarter-finals in 2008
  • Iceland can extend their winning streak at the EHF EURO to four matches, which would set a new record for them; the previous three-match streak dates back to the EHF EURO 2022, which was ended by Denmark in the main round
  • even though Poland head coach Jota González demanded an improvement from his team in regard to scoring “easy” goals, the stats show some hope, as his team was efficient in breakthrough situations, scoring six from seven; however, their overall performance from six metres and the penalty line leaves room for improvement
  • Janus Daði Smárason was Iceland’s top scorer in the opening match with eight goals; a trio led the attack for Poland, as Michał Olejniczak, Maciej Gębala and Tomasz Gębala netted three each

Euro26 Hungary Vs Poland SENN9094 DS
They improve a lot every year. They have very good players. They have the chance to go to the semi-finals, but it’s a long tournament, and maybe they won’t be as good as they were yesterday. However, it is important to focus on us to play as best as possible. We want to stay close as long as possible, and in handball, there is always potential for surprises.
Michał Daszek
Right wing, Poland

Italy vs Hungary

Sunday 18 January 2026, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-6

  • Italy suffered their biggest defeat at the EHF EURO in the opening match against Iceland, 26:39; Hungary were just one goal shy of tying their biggest win in the competition’s history, beating Poland 29:21
  • the Hungarian defence impressed in the first match, blocking five shots and collecting seven steals, with goalkeeper Kristóf Palasics adding 13 saves at 39 per cent
  • there were some positives for Italy to take from the first match; right wing Leo Prantner saw his first proper action after being sidelined with a shoulder injury for almost four months; he scored six goals from eight attempts, including one of the most spectacular goals of the tournament so far
  • young goalkeeper Pau Panitti also had valuable minutes on the court, making four saves with a rate of 31 per cent in his 15-minute playing time
  • Italy have never won against Hungary in an official game; the last two matches were played as part of the EHF EURO Qualifiers in 2018 and 2019, ending with a comfortable 30:22 away victory and a close 32:29 win for Hungary
  • Leo Prantner was Italy’s top scorer in the first match with six goals, while Richárd Bodó scored the most goals in Hungary's squad against Poland, five

Euro26 Iceland Vs Italy R1JC1356 JC

Euro26 Faroe Islands Vs Switzerland MAL6609 AM
