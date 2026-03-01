EHF EURO Qualifier Israel vs Greece postponed

The European Handball Federation has postponed the match Israel vs Greece in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers. The match in group 6 was initially scheduled for Wednesday, 4 March in Rishon-Le-Zion.

The decision follows the current developments in the Middle East with its consequences on air traffic in Israel and in the neighbouring countries as well as corresponding security issues and the necessity to safeguard teams and officials.

The match is postponed until further notice. A new date and a new venue will be communicated in due course.