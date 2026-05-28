In Saturday's semi-finals, Kiel and Montpellier — two of the three former EHF Champions League winners in Hamburg — open the Winamax EHF Finals 2026, followed by the all-German duel, Flensburg versus Melsungen.
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 30 May, 12:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-11
Last match: THW Kiel vs Montpellier Handball, 2 December 2025 (27:18 (14:11)
- last year, Montpellier were beat Kiel 32:31 in the semi-final in Hamburg thanks to a buzzer beater from now Veszprém back Ahmed Hesham, but a day later the French side were chanceless in the final against Flensburg (25:32)
- the sides have already met in the group phase of this European League season; Kiel won both matches — 30:28 and 27:18
- THW won all their matches up to the quarter-finals, then lost the first leg to RK Nexe 30:33, before booking the ticket to Hamburg with a 34:29 win following a penalty shootout on home ground; their overall season balance is 11 wins and one loss
- Montpellier lost five matches on the “Road to Hamburg” and won nine, eliminating Elverum Håndball in the play-offs (67:59 on aggregate) and HC Vardar in the quarter-finals (57:50 on aggregate)