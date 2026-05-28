The Winamax EHF Finals 2026 this weekend in Hamburg see the same four teams as in 2025 duel in Barclays Arena — even in the same semi-final composition.

Montpellier Handball aim to break the German dominance that has stood strong in the competition for over two decades (19 trophies in EHF Cup and European League since 2004), while the remaining participants are all from Bundesliga: THW Kiel, MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who won the trophy in 2024 and 2025 and hope for the treble.