Magdeburg's "day to make history"

The Hungarian side won the first leg 25:21, but six days later, the Bördelandhalle (now GETEC Arena) in Magdeburg was on fire. “Today is a day to make history,” read a huge banner presented by fans.

“There was an incredible atmosphere in the city among the fans and, of course, within the team,” Gislason says 24 years later.

The SCM team full of world stars delivered, particularly the back-court duo of Olafur Stefansson and Nenad Perunicic, who finished as top scorer of the 2001/02 season, with 83 goals. The two scored the last two goals of the return leg to hand Magdeburg a 30:25 win — enough to make up the for the defeat in Hungary. SCM were the first non-Spanish team to win the competition and, obviously, the first from Germany.

“It was the greatest thing to finally bring this trophy to Germany. We were the best team in Europe. I was incredibly proud. We’d been working towards this success for so long and had even sacrificed Bundesliga matches,” says Gislason, who faced plenty of criticism when he rested his star players in the Bundesliga to get them fit for the final against Veszprém.

“We lost by 13 goals in Großwallstadt and we had the media and the fans against us. After we had won the trophy, everyone said: ‘Alfred, you did everything right.’ That’s how quickly things can change.”