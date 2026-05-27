Magdeburg's "day to make history"
At the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 on 13–14 June, defending champions SC Magdeburg will be aiming for their third EHF Champions League title in four years. Their first top-flight title, though, came almost a quarter of a century ago, when the German side stopped the dominance of the Spanish teams by lifting the trophy at the end of the 2001/02 season.
Then Magdeburg head coach Alfred Gislason, currently in charge of the Germany national team, looks back on that triumph — and ahead to this year's season finale.