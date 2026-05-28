The first-ever Official Fan Trail of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026

The first-ever Official Fan Trail of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026

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European Handball Federation
28 May 2026, 12:00

Fans attending the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne will be able to experience the city in a new way through the official Fan Trail. Across the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 weekend, supporters can explore different fan locations throughout Cologne, take part in activities, share their experiences online, and win exclusive prizes.

The Fan Trail is designed for fans spending the weekend in Cologne and looking to experience more than just the matches inside the LANXESS arena and the Fan Zone around it. Whether meeting friends before or after the games, walking through the city, or discovering Cologne for the first time, the Fan Trail adds additional touchpoints and activities across the event weekend.

By following the route through the city, fans can visit official photo spots, take part in digital activities and connect with other supporters along the way.

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Fan Trail Locations Across Cologne

The Fan Trail connects several well-known locations across Cologne and creates visible fan touchpoints throughout the city centre during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 weekend.

Supporters can explore the route at their own pace while discovering different activations and experiences at each stop. Some locations focus on photo opportunities, while others offer fan activities or hospitality experiences.

Fan Trail locations include Cologne Cathedral (Dom), Hohenzollern Bridge, Ottoplatz and the Hyatt Hotel. Maps and visual guides will help fans navigate the route and discover all official stops throughout the weekend.

Fans visiting the different photo points are encouraged to share their journey across social media using the official hashtag: #TrailOfChampions

Supporters who post photos from the various Fan Trail locations will be entered into a giveaway, with one winner receiving 2 tickets for next year’s EHF FINAL4. The winner will be selected in the weeks following the event.

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Official Timeout Stops Across the City

Alongside the photo activations, selected bars and restaurants in Cologne will become official hospitality partner locations as part of the Fan Trail experience.

Operating under the title “Official Timeout Stop”, these venues are intended to give fans places to meet, relax, and continue the EHF FINAL4 atmosphere throughout the city. Additionally, one digital fan quiz across all participating breweries and bars gives fans the chance to win a signed jersey (2x1) — the highest score wins. A QR Code will be displayed on site. 

Official Timeout Stops:

  • Gaffel am Dom
  • Früh am Dom
  • Deutzer Brauhaus
  • Gilden im Zims
  • Hyatt Restaurant
  • Participating venues will feature dedicated event branding and fan-focused content to strengthen the connection between the city and the tournament weekend.

More information on all Fan Trail locations and activities can be found here: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 | Official Fan Trail 2026

Whether discovering the city for the first time, meeting fellow supporters along the way or capturing unforgettable moments with friends, the Fan Trail offers a new way to experience the biggest weekend in European club handball.

So, lace up your walking shoes, charge your phone, and get ready to explore Cologne like never before — one stop at a time.

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