Fan Trail Locations Across Cologne

The Fan Trail connects several well-known locations across Cologne and creates visible fan touchpoints throughout the city centre during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 weekend.

Supporters can explore the route at their own pace while discovering different activations and experiences at each stop. Some locations focus on photo opportunities, while others offer fan activities or hospitality experiences.

Fan Trail locations include Cologne Cathedral (Dom), Hohenzollern Bridge, Ottoplatz and the Hyatt Hotel. Maps and visual guides will help fans navigate the route and discover all official stops throughout the weekend.

Fans visiting the different photo points are encouraged to share their journey across social media using the official hashtag: #TrailOfChampions

Supporters who post photos from the various Fan Trail locations will be entered into a giveaway, with one winner receiving 2 tickets for next year’s EHF FINAL4. The winner will be selected in the weeks following the event.