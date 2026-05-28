Official Timeout Stops Across the City
Alongside the photo activations, selected bars and restaurants in Cologne will become official hospitality partner locations as part of the Fan Trail experience.
Operating under the title “Official Timeout Stop”, these venues are intended to give fans places to meet, relax, and continue the EHF FINAL4 atmosphere throughout the city. Additionally, one digital fan quiz across all participating breweries and bars gives fans the chance to win a signed jersey (2x1) — the highest score wins. A QR Code will be displayed on site.
Official Timeout Stops:
- Gaffel am Dom
- Früh am Dom
- Deutzer Brauhaus
- Gilden im Zims
- Hyatt Restaurant
- Participating venues will feature dedicated event branding and fan-focused content to strengthen the connection between the city and the tournament weekend.
More information on all Fan Trail locations and activities can be found here: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 | Official Fan Trail 2026
Whether discovering the city for the first time, meeting fellow supporters along the way or capturing unforgettable moments with friends, the Fan Trail offers a new way to experience the biggest weekend in European club handball.
So, lace up your walking shoes, charge your phone, and get ready to explore Cologne like never before — one stop at a time.