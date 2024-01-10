EHF enhances video refereeing approach at EHF EURO 2024

João Capela is an active Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Manager for FIFA and UEFA, and has experience of over 700 matches on VAR. He trains referees on how to use the technology, incorporating a tactical approach to using video replays (VR); how often to use it and in what situations.

Turning his hand from football to handball, Capela is now training handball referees in this new VRA role ahead of EHF EURO 2024.

The VRA is an EHF EURO referee who also serves as a substitute referee during his or her off-court duty. The VRA's objective in relation to the video replay process is to support the review process, and to ensure good communication between the on-court referees and the video replay operator, as well as between the delegates and the operator.

VRAs will be located next to the video replay operator, listening to the referees on court and advises or tells the video replay operator what to do, using their refereeing knowledge and training.

However, it is important to stress that the on-court referees are still the most authoritative official during the match. They will always make the final call.

The VRA is not to intervene in the decision-making process of the on-court referees or to influence the referees' selection of game situations for assessment or review in any manner.