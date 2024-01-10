20240109

EHF enhances video refereeing approach at EHF EURO 2024

10 January 2024, 10:30

Having incorporated video replays into the officiating of its major events and competitions in recent years, the EHF is enhancing its approach to video refereeing ahead of EHF EURO 2024 in Germany by introducing Video Replay Assistants (VRAs).

João Capela is an active Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Manager for FIFA and UEFA, and has experience of over 700 matches on VAR. He trains referees on how to use the technology, incorporating a tactical approach to using video replays (VR); how often to use it and in what situations.

Turning his hand from football to handball, Capela is now training handball referees in this new VRA role ahead of EHF EURO 2024.

The VRA is an EHF EURO referee who also serves as a substitute referee during his or her off-court duty. The VRA's objective in relation to the video replay process is to support the review process, and to ensure good communication between the on-court referees and the video replay operator, as well as between the delegates and the operator.

VRAs will be located next to the video replay operator, listening to the referees on court and advises or tells the video replay operator what to do, using their refereeing knowledge and training.

However, it is important to stress that the on-court referees are still the most authoritative official during the match. They will always make the final call.

The VRA is not to intervene in the decision-making process of the on-court referees or to influence the referees' selection of game situations for assessment or review in any manner.

Capela highlights that the VRA is a new role and it is very important that referees should be educated in being an asset to the entire VR process.

Challenges arise for referees as they cannot be involved in the decision-making process as they are used to in matches. Considering this, the goal is to educate them in the use of the VR technology and the effective communication process and to optimise their cooperation with the replay operators, before and during the review process.

Also, it is not just the referees who have a big job on their hands.

“Implementing VR for a major tournament like the EHF EURO involves a significant amount of time, effort, and attention to detail,” says Capela.”

“The preparation can be quite extensive, and it typically includes the following key aspects: Training the officials, technology setup, testing and simulation, protocol development, collaboration with the teams, communication protocols, referee education, and coordination with the organising committee.”

He describes the experience as extremely beneficial to his growth as a video replay instructor, consultant, and manager, but as a football official first and foremost, what has Capela learnt while working with the EHF in the area of VR?

“Every time we share our knowledge and experiences, we learn. And the ‘football VAR concept’ differs from the ‘handball VR concept’ because in football, the VAR has the option to recommend a review to the referee, whereas in handball, the referee or the delegate decides when an incident needs to be reviewed,” Capela thinks.

“This distinct ‘handball approach’ is really intriguing and demanding for me since it necessitates an adaption of all the principles and processes used in football, and it is a terrific learning experience that will also enhance all of my VR concepts,” says Capela.

Click here for the full guidelines for the use of officiating technology in EHF competitions.

Photos © Axel Heimken & Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

