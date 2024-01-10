EHF enhances video refereeing approach at EHF EURO 2024

Capela highlights that the VRA is a new role and it is very important that referees should be educated in being an asset to the entire VR process.
Challenges arise for referees as they cannot be involved in the decision-making process as they are used to in matches. Considering this, the goal is to educate them in the use of the VR technology and the effective communication process and to optimise their cooperation with the replay operators, before and during the review process.
Also, it is not just the referees who have a big job on their hands.
“Implementing VR for a major tournament like the EHF EURO involves a significant amount of time, effort, and attention to detail,” says Capela.”
“The preparation can be quite extensive, and it typically includes the following key aspects: Training the officials, technology setup, testing and simulation, protocol development, collaboration with the teams, communication protocols, referee education, and coordination with the organising committee.”
He describes the experience as extremely beneficial to his growth as a video replay instructor, consultant, and manager, but as a football official first and foremost, what has Capela learnt while working with the EHF in the area of VR?
“Every time we share our knowledge and experiences, we learn. And the ‘football VAR concept’ differs from the ‘handball VR concept’ because in football, the VAR has the option to recommend a review to the referee, whereas in handball, the referee or the delegate decides when an incident needs to be reviewed,” Capela thinks.
“This distinct ‘handball approach’ is really intriguing and demanding for me since it necessitates an adaption of all the principles and processes used in football, and it is a terrific learning experience that will also enhance all of my VR concepts,” says Capela.
