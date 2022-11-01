EHF EURO 2022 By The Numbers

1 team is making their debut at a Women's EHF EURO final tournament - Switzerland, who are guaranteed a second appearance as one of the 2024 hosts.

1 team, the European champions, qualify directly for the EHF EURO 2024 in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the World Championship 2023 in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

1 player has been elected MVP twice at a Women's EHF EURO: Gro Hammerseng (Norway) in 2006 and 2008. In 2012, her wife Anja Edin-Hammerseng was chosen MVP.

1 player has twice been top scorer at a Women's EHF EURO: Norwegian Nora Mørk, who scored 53 goals in Sweden in 2016, and 52 goals in Denmark in 2020.

1 time, the EHF EURO top scorer has been named MVP: Sweden's Isabelle Gullden achieved this in 2014.

1 goalkeeper who has been elected Women's EHF EURO MVP: Denmark's Karin Mortensen in 2002, when she won gold at home.

1 non-Norwegian in the group of three-time European champions: Danish goalkeeper Lena Rantala.

1 coach who has been women's and men's EHF EURO champion: Ulrik Wilbek with the Danish women in 1994 and 1996, and the Danish men in 2008 and 2012.

1 coach can win the EHF EURO in 2022 with a second team: Slovenia coach Dragan Adzic , who steered Montenegro to glory in 2012.

1 Norwegian can win her sixth EHF EURO title: Katrine Lunde. Like her, five other Norwegians have five EHF EURO trophies in their cabinet: Karoline Dyhre Breivang, Linn-Kristin Riegelhuth-Koren, Kari Aalvik Grimsbö, Marit Malm Frafjord, and Camilla Herrem (pictured).







2 nations - record champions Norway and 2020 finalists France - have won the full set of women's EHF EURO medals.

2 EHF EURO finals that have lasted longer than 60 minutes: in 2000, Hungary won 32:30 against Ukraine after extra time, in 2012, Montenegro needed 80 minutes to seal a 34:31 win against Norway.

2 of 14 Women's EHF EURO finals which didn't feture Scandinavian teams: 2000, Hungary against Ukraine (32:30) and 2018, France against Russia (24:21).

2 countries - Norway and Denmark - have won Women's EHF EURO more than once.

2 of Denmark's titles won on home ground: in 1996 and 2002. In 2010, when they hosted the EHF EURO with Norway, they finished fourth. Their only EHF EURO gold in another country was the very first tournament in 1994 in Germany.

2018: Sandra Toft's save offered an important win to 🇩🇰 Denmark vs 🇸🇪 Sweden 💥👏 @dhf_haandbold pic.twitter.com/UK7qsGmGgq — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 31, 2022

3 countries host a Women's EHF EURO for the first time in 2022: Slovenia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia. While North Macedonia hosted Women's EHF EURO 2008 and Slovenia were Men's EHF EURO 2004 hosts, it is the first senior EHF EURO in Montenegro.

3 women's teams that have won EHF EURO on home ground: Denmark in 1996 and 2002, and France in 2018.

3 of the 16 EHF EURO 2022 head coaches have won EHF EURO gold medals: Thorir Hergeirsson (NOR/2010, 2014, 2016, 2020 with Norway), Olivier Krumbholz (FRA/2018 with France) and Dragan Adzic (SLO/2012 with Montenegro).

3 teams qualify directly from the EHF EURO for the 2023 World Championship, for which the hosts Norway, Sweden and Denmark and World Championship 2021 runners-up France have already qualified.

4 IHF world players of the year will be on the court at the EHF EURO 2022: Christina Neagu (Romania/2010, 2015, 2016, 2018), Stine Oftedal (Norway/2019), Sandra Toft (2021/Denmark) and Andrea Lekic (2013/Serbia).

4 cities host the Women's EHF EURO 2022: Ljubljana (preliminary round, main round, final weekend), Skopje (preliminary round, main round), Celje and Podgorica (preliminary round each).

5 times a Norwegian player has been awarded as an EHF EURO MVP.

5 different countries have been Women's EHF EURO champions since 1994: Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Montenegro, and France. All of them will also be at the start at the 2022 event.

7 Norwegians who have won two or more Women's EHF EURO titles and are in the current squad.

8 times (1996, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2020) Norway were Women's EHF EURO Champions.

10 spots for the 2023 World Cup in Norway, Denmark and Sweden will be decided in the play-offs in June 2023.