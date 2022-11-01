Poland vs Hungary duels highlight round 6

In group A, Paris Saint-Germain and Magdeburg are just behind the Hungarian side, and they may move up the standings after round 6. After taking points in their last two home games, HC PPD Zagreb will try to deliver again against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti, in what already looks like a contest for sixth place in the group.

In group B, top-ranked side Barça host HBC Nantes — and both sides are on a victorious run. In the duel of two Spanish coaches, Pick Szeged travel to Lomza Industria Kielce, while Elverum Handball hope for their first points of this season when they host RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and THW Kiel need two points against Aalborg Håndbold to remain among Barça’s hunters.

GROUP A

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Wednesday 2 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Dinamo (sixth place) and Zagreb (seventh place) are currently tied on three points in group A

with 138 goals scored, Zagreb have the third least prolific offence of the EHF Champions League, just ahead of Elverum and Porto

two players in this game feature among the top five oldest players in the Champions League: Timur Dibirov (Zagreb) and Valentin Ghionea (Dinamo)

the latest meetings between the two sides date back to 1963, in the Champions Cup. Dinamo easily defeated Zagreb in the quarter-finals (31:16 on aggregate)

last weekend, Zagreb took another win in the Croatian league against Osijek (36:25), while Dinamo triumphed in the Bucharest derby against CSM (38:24)

Dinamo left back Ali Zein said "It's a very important game for us. At the same time, they are difficult opponents, especially when they play in Zagreb. We tried to prepare for the game very well and we have to play hard for 60 minutes to win this game. We will do our best to win."

Zagreb goalkeeper Dino Slavic said: "A tough match is ahead of us against Dinamo Bucuresti. They have a great team full of quality internationals, led by Lazar Kukic and Ali Zein. Our goal is to continue with good outings in the EHF Champions League at home."

MOTW: Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 3 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV