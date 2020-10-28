UH27908 Edit
EHF EURO

EHF EURO 2022 qualification schedule updates - 28 October

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation28 October 2020, 12:00

Following Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine, or local pandemic measures, the following matches in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers have been postponed to a later date.

The EHF together with the national federations concerned coordinates possible new playing dates as soon as possible.

Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Group 1

France vs Belgium
(original playing date: 5 November)
New playing time: TBA

Belgium vs Serbia
(original playing date: 7 November)
New playing time: TBA

Group 3

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands
(original playing date: 4 November)
New playing time: TBA

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic
(original playing date: 7 November)
New playing time: TBA

Group 4

Iceland vs Israel
(original playing date: 7 November)
New playing time: TBA

Group 6

Belarus vs Italy
(original playing date: 4 November)
New playing time: TBA

Norway vs Latvia
(original playing date: 4 November)
New playing time: TBA

