EHF EURO 2022 qualification schedule updates - 28 October
Following Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine, or local pandemic measures, the following matches in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers have been postponed to a later date.
The EHF together with the national federations concerned coordinates possible new playing dates as soon as possible.
Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers
Group 1
France vs Belgium
(original playing date: 5 November)
New playing time: TBA
Belgium vs Serbia
(original playing date: 7 November)
New playing time: TBA
Group 3
Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands
(original playing date: 4 November)
New playing time: TBA
Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic
(original playing date: 7 November)
New playing time: TBA
Group 4
Iceland vs Israel
(original playing date: 7 November)
New playing time: TBA
Group 6
Belarus vs Italy
(original playing date: 4 November)
New playing time: TBA
Norway vs Latvia
(original playing date: 4 November)
New playing time: TBA