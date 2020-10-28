Following Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine, or local pandemic measures, the following matches in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers have been postponed to a later date.

The EHF together with the national federations concerned coordinates possible new playing dates as soon as possible.

Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Group 1

France vs Belgium

(original playing date: 5 November)

New playing time: TBA

Belgium vs Serbia

(original playing date: 7 November)

New playing time: TBA

Group 3

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands

(original playing date: 4 November)

New playing time: TBA

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic

(original playing date: 7 November)

New playing time: TBA

Group 4

Iceland vs Israel

(original playing date: 7 November)

New playing time: TBA

Group 6

Belarus vs Italy

(original playing date: 4 November)

New playing time: TBA

Norway vs Latvia

(original playing date: 4 November)

New playing time: TBA