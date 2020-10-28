LIVE BLOG: EHF Champions League Men round 6

Round 6 of the EHF Champions League Men is upon us and it provides an opportunity for eight teams to head into the three-week competition break on a high. There are two matches on Wednesday, two on Thursday and we will be with you throughout on the live blog.

THW Kiel take on Telekom Veszprém HC at 18:45 CET in Match of the Week

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško vs HC Motor also at 18:45 in Wednesday's other clash

Barça vs Aalborg Håndbold and FC Porto vs Lomza Vive Kielce on Thursday

All four matches live on EHFTV

11:49

If you haven't tested yourself with our MOTW quiz, scroll down and give it a go before looking through these interesting facts, the answers lie within...

• After four matches each in the EHF Champions League Men, THW Kiel are on six points and Telekom Veszprém HC on eight.

• Veszprém have scored at least 37 goals in each of their last three CL matches, and they are one of only two teams - alongside Barça - who are still undefeated in the CL this season.

• Both Kiel and Veszprém have already won two matches with a double-digit margin this CL season.

• The head-to-head stats after 20 duels are fully balanced: Both teams won 10 times and no match ended in a draw.

• Kiel lost at home only once to Veszprém, in 2016/17 (27:25).

• Veszprém are in their 26th CL season, Kiel in their 23rd.

• Veszprém are second in the all-time CL standings (202 wins, 14 draws, 80 defeats), just ahead of Kiel (196, 20, 78).

• Kiel vs Veszprém was a semi-final at the EHF FINAL4 for three years in a row: In 2014, Kiel won before losing the final to Flensburg; in 2015 and 2016, Veszprém won but both times lost the final - against Barça and Kielce, respectively.

• Both teams are part of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 28/29 December in LANXESS arena in Cologne.• Though Kiel played in seven CL finals and Veszprém in four, they have never met in a CL final.• Kiel are three-time CL winners (2007, 2010 and 2012), Veszprém still wait for their first title.

• Both coaches have met in three CL finals: in 2008 and 2009, David Davis (Veszprém) was the winner with Ciudad Real; in 2012, Filip Jicha (Kiel) won with Kiel against Atletico Madrid.

• Two former Kiel players now wear the Veszprém jersey: Line player Rogerio Moraes and left back Rasmus Lauge.

• Five more Veszprém players have played for German clubs in the past: Dejan Manaskov, Andreas Nilsson, Kent Tönnesen, Petar Nenadic and Kentin Mahe.

• MOTW features the goalkeepers of world and Olympic champions Denmark (Niklas Landin, Kiel) and EHF EURO champions Spain (Rodrigo Corrales, Veszprém).

• Kiel's Sander Sagosen and Veszprém's Rodrigo Corrales were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain HB last season.

• No player of the current Kiel squad has won the CL with the club: Domagoj Duvnjak won with Hamburg (2013) and Steffen Weinhold with Flensburg (2014).

• However, coach Filip Jicha, his assistant Christian Sprenger (both in 2010 and 2012) and sports director Viktor Szilagyi (2007) all won the CL with Kiel.

• The Veszprém squad contains three players who won the CL with another club: Rodrigo Corrales (Barça), Rogerio Moraes (Vardar) and Andreas Nilsson (Hamburg).

• Also, Veszprém stand-by players Arpad Sterbik (Ciudad Real and Vardar) and Laszlo Nagy (Barça) are multiple CL winners.

11:04

How well do you know the rivalry between Kiel and Veszprém? Test you knowledge before tonight's game. Some tricky ones in there, so anything over 5 correct is good going.

10:25

The focal point of today's action will be Match of the Week, featuring two serious contenders for this season's title as well as last season's, which will conclude in December.



Veszprém look set to miss some players, who are in quarantine, but they are certainly a team that has the strength in depth to deal with it. We will get into more details about the teams when the two matchday squads are confirmed later on.

10:02

09:45

Good morning handball fans and welcome to the live blog. We were treated to a brilliant start of the international handball week on Tuesday with the European League Men and now we can look forward to more of the same in the top flight.

Two matches coming your way this evening, both at 18:45 CET with RK Celje Pivovarna Laško vs HC Motor and Match of the Week between THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC.