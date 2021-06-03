The Latvian Handball Federation has informed the EHF on Thursday that due to travel difficulties they missed their initial flight to Greece for the phase 1 tournament of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers.

The late arrival has made it impossible to play their first match which is scheduled for Friday afternoon against Italy.

The EHF examined all possible solutions and determined that the match will not be played.

The situation was carefully evaluated and the consequences of different possible solutions examined, keeping in mind that the EHF aims to safeguard the tournament as much as possible without placing other teams in worse situations, such as playing two matches in one day.

The other five matches to be played in group B will remain as originally scheduled, with no further changes necessary.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers begin with phase 1, taking place in Greece, Kosovo and Faroe Islands from Thursday to Sunday. The three round-robin tournaments will see the right to progress to phase 2 decided.