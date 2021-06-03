Kosovo impress on home court against Cyprus

On the opening day of matches from phase 1 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, Kosovo earned a 30:21 win in group A against Cyprus. As hosts of the round-robin tournament in Prishtina, there may have been some added pressure for Kosovo – but the team showed no signs of it as they cruised to victory.

Portugal recorded a resounding 38:14 victory against Luxembourg. Portugal, whose only appearance at the final tournament of a Women’s EHF EURO came in 2008, conceded just four goals in the second half of their impressive win.

WOMEN’S EHF EURO 2022 QUALIFIERS – PHASE 1

GROUP A

Kosovo vs Cyprus 30:21 (14:9)

Kosovo centre back Arlinda Hajdari scored seven goals from seven shots, but she had to leave the court with an injury during the second half

after Arlinda Hajdari opened the scoring in the first minute, Kosovo led throughout the match and had built a clear advantage by half-time

Magdalini Papa (11 goals) finished as the game's top scorer but had limited support from her teammates. Only five other players scored for Cyprus in the game

Kosovo will meet Luxembourg at 19:30 CEST on Friday, while Cyprus will face Portugal at 17:00 CEST

Portugal vs Luxembourg 38:14 (18:10)