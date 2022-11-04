EHF EURO 2022 to showcase iconic ‘women in sport’ images

Starting on 4 November, photos capturing one of the previous’ days iconic moments will be posted on the EHF’s LinkedIn account as well as on other platforms owned and operated by the EHF.

These moments can feature players as well as any of the hundreds of officials, delegates, volunteers, fans and all other helping hands in front of and behind the curtains which make the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 happen. The only requirement: They have to be female.

“The empowerment of women in sports is an important pillar of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022. Showcasing the women, who make the championship happen on and off the court, through the lens of our photographers is another way to underline their ultimate importance for the success of this championship,” says Thomas Schöneich, EHF Director Media and Communications.

The tournament’s two most eye-catching images shall eventually be submitted to the Women in Sports International Photo Awards, a new sports photography competition which has recently been launched in order to promote and recognise outstanding sports photography of women in sports.

* Photo: Jure Erzen / kolektiffimages

Women's EHF EURO 2018 France