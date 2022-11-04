Swiss prodigy Emmenegger to step into limelight
When Switzerland take on Hungary in the group A opener Friday at 18:00 CET, it will mark their debut at a Women's EHF EURO final tournament. The Swiss team includes experienced players and promising talents – including 17-year-old right wing Mia Emmenegger.
For the first time, Switzerland have qualified for the Women’s EHF EURO. The team led by Danish coach Martin Albertsen will face Norway, Croatia, and Hungary in group A in Ljubljana.
Switzerland have one of the youngest teams at the tournament, with a few experienced players to take on the lead, like goalkeeper Manuela Brütsch – the team’s record holder with 153 games – and Kerstin Kündig, who plays for Danish top side Viborg HK.
On the other side, coach Albertsen is counting on talented players, who will be an important link for the team’s near future, as Switzerland will be co-hosting EHF EURO 2024 alongside Austria and Hungary.
One of those young players that will be under the spotlight at this EHF EURO is Mia Emmenegger, the 17-year-old right wing who has scored 51 goals in just 11 games for Switzerland since her debut in October 2021.
“I am very excited to be part of such a major competition. It is a big thing for me. It is a lot different from the junior championships. I can't wait to see how it will go. I am very grateful that I have an opportunity to be here,” says Emmenegger, who turns 18 in January.
Emmenegger has not gotten into handball by accident. Her mother, Caroline, was also a handball player, even playing in the same position. So as a child, Mia spent quite some time in the training hall.
Mia Emmenegger started playing at SPONO Eagles when she was six – and has never looked back since.
“I have been near a handball court since I was born. My mother was a player in the same club where I am playing today. She is one of the reasons I am here today, playing the EHF EURO. If it was not for her, I don't know if I would play handball at all,” Emmenegger says.
Her older sister, Ana, is also a handball player and shared playing time with Mia at the W19 EHF EURO 2021, which was also played in Slovenia, in Celje. Younger sister Nora is also following in her sisters’ footsteps.
“I was a very active kid, so I had to do something. I went to see what was going on in the hall, at the training and I learned how cool handball is.”
Emmenegger played both the W17 and W19 EHF EURO, appearing in two strong tournaments in only a few weeks’ time. The talented left-hander was part of the All-star Team and caught the attention of the senior team’s coach Albertsen.
“The youth and junior EHF EUROs were the highlights of my career at the time. I was proud of being in the All-star Team at the W17 EHF EURO,” Emmenegger says.
“For me, it was a great experience to play such strong matches with my teammates. Now I can see what is different and what is more special at the senior-level competition.”
The biggest advice I got from the experienced players in our team was to always play with heart and only do the step if you feel confident in doing it. That is very important to always believe in your strength and talent, otherwise it will be very hard.
Emmenegger made her A team debut in the EHF EURO Qualifier against Russia in October 2021. Even though Switzerland lost 26:22, the young right wing netted three times. She would end Switzerland’s qualifying campaign on 22 goals.
“I remember I was so nervous that even a team doctor came to me and asked if everything was OK,” Emmenegger says with a smile on her face.
“Head coach Martin (Albertsen) said to me I have to start, and I was shocked. I never thought I would play, let alone start the match. I was surprised. In the end, everything went out great.”
Having a mixture of young, talented and experienced players seems a good recipe for progress and building the team for the future. Emmenegger is happy they have someone to look up to and ask for advice.
“Everyone in the team is staying in touch. We can ask them what their thoughts are, what they would do in some situations. They are always there for us, giving us valuable advice.”
Which advice did she remember the most?
“The biggest advice I got from them was to always play with heart and only do the step if you feel confident in doing it. That is very important to always believe in your strength and talent, otherwise it will be very hard,” Emmenegger says.
Head coach Albertsen calls Emmenegger “a huge talent, a player who can play in the biggest clubs in Europe. I believe we will see her in the EHF Champions League, playing in top clubs,” the Danish coach of the Swiss team says.
“She has to take it easy and pick her spot. For me, to have her in the national team is a pleasure, we have a lot of fun and I believe she is going in the right direction.”