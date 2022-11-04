Swiss prodigy Emmenegger to step into limelight

For the first time, Switzerland have qualified for the Women’s EHF EURO. The team led by Danish coach Martin Albertsen will face Norway, Croatia, and Hungary in group A in Ljubljana.

Switzerland have one of the youngest teams at the tournament, with a few experienced players to take on the lead, like goalkeeper Manuela Brütsch – the team’s record holder with 153 games – and Kerstin Kündig, who plays for Danish top side Viborg HK.

On the other side, coach Albertsen is counting on talented players, who will be an important link for the team’s near future, as Switzerland will be co-hosting EHF EURO 2024 alongside Austria and Hungary.

One of those young players that will be under the spotlight at this EHF EURO is Mia Emmenegger, the 17-year-old right wing who has scored 51 goals in just 11 games for Switzerland since her debut in October 2021.

“I am very excited to be part of such a major competition. It is a big thing for me. It is a lot different from the junior championships. I can't wait to see how it will go. I am very grateful that I have an opportunity to be here,” says Emmenegger, who turns 18 in January.