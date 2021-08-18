EHF EURO 2022 volunteer recruitment starts in Hungary

The Hungarian Organising Committee is launching the volunteer recruitment for the Men's EHF EURO 2022 which will take place in Hungary and Slovakia from 13 to 30 January 2022.

In the partnership with the Sport-Önként Association, the Hungarian Organising Committee is looking to fill around 750 positions in the host cities Budapest, Szeged and Debrecen.

The recruitment starts on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at 11:00 CEST. Everyone interested in being a part of the first-ever European handball championship in Hungary can apply here: www.sportonkent.hu

The selected volunteers will work in the newly built Budapest Multifunctional Sports Hall in the capital (with the capacity of more than 20,000 people), in the new Szeged Arena and the refurbished Főnix Hall in Debrecen.

It is expected that 250 volunteers per location will help the successful implementation of the event.

"This is definitely going to be an unusual event, as it will be the first Men’s EHF European Championship in Hungary," said Anna Mikó, the project manager of the volunteer programme in Hungary.

"Those who will work with us can learn about the organisation of an international sports event, see behind the scenes and in the meantime help the best 24 teams in Europe to perform successfully. Volunteers will also be able to take part in accompanying programmes and gain experience in these areas. Last but not least, such an event is a great learning opportunity, and in the meantime, the chosen ones can gain new friends and valuable experiences. ”

On www.sportonkent.hu you can also find out more about the application conditions, the selection process and further details about the volunteer programme.

For any open questions contact mikoanna@sportonkent.hu.