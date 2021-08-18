Spectacular Spanish comeback keeps semi-final hopes alive

Three goals in the final seconds against Slovenia kept Spain in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals of the Men's 19 EHF EURO 2021 in one of four exciting main round games.

Hosts Croatia are the first team to qualify, having won their fourth consecutive match, but the other three places are up for grabs with five teams still in contention.

MAIN ROUND GROUP I

Slovenia vs Spain 37:37 (21:18)

Mitja Janc scored an astonishing 17 times in a match which saw 74 goals

Having scored Slovenia’s final three goals, Janc appeared to secure victory for his side, who held a 37:34 lead with just over a minute left to play

but Spain produced a remarkable comeback to draw level and keep their semi-final hopes alive

Iceland vs Sweden 27:29 (12:14)

Iceland are the only team unable to reach the semi-finals from this group after letting a late lead slip

Sweden had the upper hand for much of the game but with their star player Elliot Stenmalm kept relatively quiet, Iceland turned the game around

Stenmalm stepped up to score three goals in the final three minutes to send Sweden joint-top of the group with Slovenia on three points, Spain sit one point behind them

MAIN ROUND GROUP II

Denmark vs Croatia 25:27 (11:10)

Croatia are the first side through to the semi-finals as they kept their perfect record in tact

the hosts looked in trouble however, as Denmark stretched into a four-goal lead early in the second half

a late flurry of goals from Marin Lisac and Ivan Barbic took Croatia over the line, leaving Denmark a must-win match against Portugal on Wednesday

Germany vs Portugal 34:30 (18:15)

for 28 minutes of this contest, the sides were neck-and-neck until Germany snatched a three-goal lead before the break

six goals in the second half from Tim Freihofer ensured Germany’s lead never really looked in danger

that loss means Portugal cannot reach the semi-finals, while Germany will know what they need to do to qualify when they face Croatia on Wednesday night

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP III

Serbia vs Israel 28:35 (14:18)

Italy vs Hungary 21:28 (9:14)

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP IV

Russia vs Austria 19:36 (11:18)

Norway vs France 18:30 (7:16)