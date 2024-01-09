EHF EURO 2024 launches in front of record attendance

If the show will definitely be in the stands on Wednesday evening, with the opening ceremony also scheduled at 20:00, there will also be plenty of things to look at on the court. Three-time EHF EURO winners and 2022 semi-finalists France will face North Macedonia in the opening game of the competition.

After the opening ceremony, hosts and EHF EURO 2016 winners Germany will take on Switzerland. Wednesday’s evening will be the first game in many iconic players’ last European championships, including France’s Nikola Karabatic and Switzerland’s Andre Schmid.

GROUP A

France vs North Macedonia

Wednesday 10 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV