EHF EURO 2024 launches in front of record attendance
History will be written at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 on Wednesday night, as the two opening games of the competition will be played in front of more than 53,000 spectators at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. This should be a world record for attendance at a handball game.
The fact that we got to see the arena, that we have been there for a few days, it builds up the excitement. We want to start the EHF EURO well, but we can’t forget that we are going to play in a special context, in a stadium. There are a lot of things to be excited about.
We are going through a change of generation and we have a lot of new players with us this time. They need to learn what it is like to play at the highest level, even though some of them have been playing in the [EHF] Champions League for a few years. This is a chance for them to play such a competition, and we are already happy that we have qualified.
Playing fast will be the key. We must defend well, have some saves from our goalkeepers and score easy goals. We have the ability to score fast, and put pressure on them. That’s the key.
If we can make them think that we can beat them, they will feel more pressure and their hands might start to shake. We have some experience in the team, they are relatively young so that might play in our favour.