EHF EURO 2024 launches in front of record attendance

History will be written at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 on Wednesday night, as the two opening games of the competition will be played in front of more than 53,000 spectators at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. This should be a world record for attendance at a handball game.

If the show will definitely be in the stands on Wednesday evening, with the opening ceremony also scheduled at 20:00, there will also be plenty of things to look at on the court. Three-time EHF EURO winners and 2022 semi-finalists France will face North Macedonia in the opening game of the competition.

After the opening ceremony, hosts and EHF EURO 2016 winners Germany will take on Switzerland. Wednesday’s evening will be the first game in many iconic players’ last European championships, including France’s Nikola Karabatic and Switzerland’s Andre Schmid. 

GROUP A

France vs North Macedonia
Wednesday 10 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this game will be the official opening game of the EHF EURO 2024
  • France won the EHF EURO three times, in 2006, 2010 and 2014. Their last result in the competition, in 2022, saw them finish fourth
  • North Macedonia’s best result at the EHF EURO dates back to 2012 when they finished fifth
  • Nikola Karabatic holds the record for both most games played and most goals scored at the EHF EURO for France: 279 goals in 71 games
  • Nikola Karabatic also has the opportunity to win a fourth EHF EURO in 2024, matching the record held by five former Sweden national players, with titles won between 1994 and 2002
  • the two teams have played only once against each other at the EHF EURO. In 2016, France won 30:23 in the group phase

20240109 Gille Quote
The fact that we got to see the arena, that we have been there for a few days, it builds up the excitement. We want to start the EHF EURO well, but we can’t forget that we are going to play in a special context, in a stadium. There are a lot of things to be excited about.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
20240109 Lazarov Quote
We are going through a change of generation and we have a lot of new players with us this time. They need to learn what it is like to play at the highest level, even though some of them have been playing in the [EHF] Champions League for a few years. This is a chance for them to play such a competition, and we are already happy that we have qualified.
Kiril Lazarov
Head coach, North Macedonia

Germany vs Switzerland
Wednesday 10 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Germany won the EHF EURO twice, in 2004 and in 2016. In 2022, they finished seventh
  • Switzerland only played the EHF EURO four times, and did not qualify in 2022. Their best result was 12th in 2004
  • the two teams have never played against each other in a EHF EURO final tournament
  • in qualification for the EHF EURO 2018, Germany won both games
  • Andre Schmid is the active Swiss player with the most EHF EURO matches and goals before this game: six matches and 38 goals
  • Andreas Wolff is the active player with the most EHF EURO matches played for Germany (24) while Kai Häfner has scored 58 goals at the EHF EURO

Photo © Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

20240109 Mertens Quote
Playing fast will be the key. We must defend well, have some saves from our goalkeepers and score easy goals. We have the ability to score fast, and put pressure on them. That’s the key.
Lukas Mertens
Left wing, Germany
20240109 Portner Quote
If we can make them think that we can beat them, they will feel more pressure and their hands might start to shake. We have some experience in the team, they are relatively young so that might play in our favour.
Nikola Portner
Goalkeeper, Switzerland
