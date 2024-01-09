How to follow the Men’s EHF EURO 2024

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com

The official championship website is available in English and provides extensive information for all handball fans throughout the tournament, including a daily live blog summarising the key events throughout the day.

The website features live statistics for every match and in-depth statistics for every team and every player.

Related photos and videos for every match are immediately accessible through the website. Additionally, ehfeuro.eurohandball.com will offer its users regular news updates and exclusive features and interviews during the final tournament.

EHF EURO newsletter

The EHF EURO newsletter arrives daily direct to fans’ inboxes throughout the final tournament, bringing results, news and features and showcasing the best of the competition.

It will highlight the best stories from the EHF’s team of expert journalists and ensure that fans are kept up to date with an easy-to-read digest of the latest from the courts.

A game hub on the Home of Handball app

The EHF’s dedicated mobile app, Home of Handball, is available on iOS and Android. Fans can choose their favourite EHF EURO team, play the match predictor, and vote for the Player of the Match for each and every game throughout the tournament.

The All-star Team vote will also be exclusively available on the official app.

The match predictor and voting tools can be found in the app's 'Game Hub'. The Player of the Match vote will open in the 45th minute of every game and voting gives you the chance to win prizes, including tickets, goody bags and jerseys.

The app also includes EHFTV highlights, live scores and all the information you could need on every team at the championships.­

Video streaming

All 65 matches will be streamed live with English commentary and will be available on demand on EHFTV – geo-restrictions will apply. The EHF’s own OTT platform will also feature highlights from all matches and behind-the-scenes reports.

On the championship’s YouTube channel, handball fans are able to enjoy near-live viral clips, daily highlights, the best goals and saves and much more.

Broadcasters

TV broadcasters from around the world will be showing EHF EURO matches. This list is correct as of 9 January.

Live audio description

For the first time, more than 20 matches at the EHF EURO will feature live audio description for blind and visually impaired fans. All of the matches featuring the German team, as well as a top game on any other matchday, will be included in the service which is offered free of charge via an integrated player on the official EHF EURO 2024 website.

Read more about the service here.

EHF live show presented by Trivago

The EHF live show presented by Trivago will stream live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel during the tournament. It will be hosted by Spanish star Víctor Tomàs, Danish beach handball legend Martin Vilstrup and sports journalist Bengt Kunkel - who also host the EHF podcast, 'The Spin' - along with special guests including handball journalists and commentators Sascha Staat, Chris O'Reilly and Maik Thiele.

Click here for the full show schedule.

Social media

The EHF EURO social media family will reach more fans than ever before at the EHF EURO 2024, with TikTok and Twitch accounts now well established alongside X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Coverage includes behind-the-scenes and action clips, results and news.

Photo © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff