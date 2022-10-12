EHF EURO 2026 road begins with qualification phase 1 draw

The organising rights for qualifiers phase 1 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 will be decided in a draw to take place on Thursday 13 October at 11:00 CEST in Vienna, Austria.

The path to the EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway starts in January with qualifiers phase 1, featuring four teams: Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Great Britain and Malta.

Qualification phase 1 will be played in a tournament over one weekend, with each team playing three games.

The winner of the tournament will have a guaranteed place in the next phase of qualification, the promotion round, alongside up to four of the lowest-ranked fourth-ranked teams in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers which are set to begin on Wednesday 12 October 2022.

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 will take place 9-15 January 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, and will feature a total of 24 teams.