Mix of players try to bring back Sweden into the elite

Eight years ago, Sweden secured their most recent medal at the EHF EURO, bronze, after winning five games in the competition. They went on to win just five games in the next three editions combined, and their disappointing performance at the EHF EURO 2020 saw them finish 11th overall.

Some players from that squad are still active in the national team, like back Jamina Roberts, line player Linn Blohm and right wing Nathalie Hagman, and they will be trying to use their experience to bring the Scandinavian side back into the elite, with a supporting cast full of young and hungry players.

Main facts:

the 11th place in 2020 was their worst finish in the tournament since a 14th-place finish in 2004

Sweden’s top scorer at the EHF EURO, Isabelle Gulldén, who scored 200 goals in the tournament, retired from international handball at the end of the previous European Championship

left back Jamina Roberts needs only 22 goals to become the eighth player in Sweden’s history to hit the 500-goal milestone

Sweden need only 209 goals to become the eighth team in history to score 2,000 goals in the history of the EHF EURO

the Scandinavian side’s next win will be their 30th in the history of the EHF EURO

Three questions ahead of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022: Will Sweden cope with the loss of Isabelle Gulldén?

In short, it seems so. They had an impressive 2021, finishing fifth at the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship and fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In Tokyo they missed a medal by a whisker, with little details and stronger opponents denying their challenge. More importantly, Sweden proved that their ability to regenerate is impressive, with new players consistently coming to the fore through an extensive pipeline of talent.

Meanwhile the junior side finished fourth at the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship this summer. Some of that squad could also feature at the EHF EURO, such as back Tyra Axnér, coach Tomas Axnér’s daughter, who played superbly at the Junior World Championship and has a huge handball IQ.

Therefore, Sweden might have been handed a tough draw in a group with Denmark, hosts Slovenia, and Serbia, but they have both the pedigree and the means to progress to the main round and challenge for a medal, especially if they start with three wins in the preliminary round.



Can they improve from 11th place in 2020?

In one word, yes. Sweden disappointed two years ago, when they won a single game from the six they played. Their defence was porous and they conceded at a rate of 27 goals per game. That is not necessarily a very bad number unless it is put against a low attack of just 24.6 goals per game.

It was Sweden’s worst finish at the EHF EURO since 2004, when they ended up in 14th place – but it really looked like a change of generation was going to happen, with a clear distinction between the experienced players ready to end their international career and the young guns who were too raw for such a challenge.

Now, two years later, the chemistry looks better. There are some players that can hardly be left outside the first seven to start the game and the depth is enough to hand some well-deserved rest for the hardest-working players.