EHF EURO Cup opener pits Germany against Sweden
The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany might still be more than 21 months away, but the tournament is stepping into the limelight this week.
On Thursday, the eight groups for the qualifiers will be drawn in Berlin.
And on the eve of this draw event, the playing schedule for the EHF EURO Cup 2024 has been released.
The competition features the four teams that have already qualified for the final tournament of the European Championship in 2024, which takes place in six cities across Germany on 10-28 January.
Hosts Germany will take on reigning European champions Sweden, while EHF EURO 2022 runners-up Denmark are set to play bronze medallists Spain in round 1 of the EHF EURO Cup on 12/13 October 2022.
A few days later, Spain host Germany, and Sweden meet Denmark in a Scandinavian derby in round 2.
Germany will play each of their three home matches in a venue that will also be used for the EHF EURO 2024: against Sweden in Mannheim, against Denmark in Hamburg, and against Spain in Berlin.
It is the third edition of the EHF EURO Cup. The competition was first held in the build-up to EHF EURO 2020 and has been won by Spain and Hungary so far.
Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2024 playing schedule:
Round 1 (12/13 October 2022):
Germany vs Sweden
Denmark vs Spain
Round 2 (15/16 October 2022):
Spain vs Germany
Sweden vs Denmark
Runde 3 (8/9 March 2023):
Sweden vs Spain
Denmark vs Germany
Round 4 (11/12 March 2023)
Spain vs Sweden
Germany vs Denmark
Round 5 (26/27 April 2023):
Sweden vs Germany
Spain vs Denmark
Round 6 (29/30 April 2023):
Denmark vs Sweden
Germany vs Spain
photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff