EHF EURO Cup opener pits Germany against Sweden

On Thursday, the eight groups for the qualifiers will be drawn in Berlin.

And on the eve of this draw event, the playing schedule for the EHF EURO Cup 2024 has been released.

The competition features the four teams that have already qualified for the final tournament of the European Championship in 2024, which takes place in six cities across Germany on 10-28 January.

Hosts Germany will take on reigning European champions Sweden, while EHF EURO 2022 runners-up Denmark are set to play bronze medallists Spain in round 1 of the EHF EURO Cup on 12/13 October 2022.

A few days later, Spain host Germany, and Sweden meet Denmark in a Scandinavian derby in round 2.

Germany will play each of their three home matches in a venue that will also be used for the EHF EURO 2024: against Sweden in Mannheim, against Denmark in Hamburg, and against Spain in Berlin.

It is the third edition of the EHF EURO Cup. The competition was first held in the build-up to EHF EURO 2020 and has been won by Spain and Hungary so far.

Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2024 playing schedule:

Round 1 (12/13 October 2022):

Germany vs Sweden

Denmark vs Spain

Round 2 (15/16 October 2022):

Spain vs Germany

Sweden vs Denmark

Runde 3 (8/9 March 2023):

Sweden vs Spain

Denmark vs Germany

Round 4 (11/12 March 2023)

Spain vs Sweden

Germany vs Denmark

Round 5 (26/27 April 2023):

Sweden vs Germany

Spain vs Denmark

Round 6 (29/30 April 2023):

Denmark vs Sweden

Germany vs Spain

