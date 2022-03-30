Live blog: Early lead for PSG over Elverum in MOTW
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 enters its knockout phase this week with the four matches in the first leg of the play-offs.
- 1st leg of the play-offs in the EHF Champions League Men
- on Wednesday, at 18:45 CEST: MOTW Elverum vs PSG; at 20:45 CEST: Flensburg vs Szeged
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CEST: Vardar vs Veszprém; at 20:45 CEST: Porto vs Montpellier
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
- read the first-leg preview with info on all four matches
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
19:08
Trademark Luc Steins:
18:59
Meet the MOTW top scorer of the first 14 minutes... Endre Langaas with four!
18:54
Elverum a bit sloppy on their shooting in the opening minutes as PSG go 4:2 up early on.
18:45
Let the play-offs begin!
18:37
Both teams are missing a key player for the rest of the season - and both these players will move to another club in the summer.
PSG top scorer Mikkel Hansen, who netted 75 times in the group phase, is ruled out after undergoing right knee surgery and suffering from subsequent complications. He will return to Denmark to join Aalborg next season.
And Elverum’s Hungarian right back Dominik Máthé underwent left knee surgery but should be fit again for the next season when wears the jersey of... PSG!
18:31
We already saw that PSG have won all four previous duels with Elverum - most recently in March 2021, when the French side took a 44:29 win in Norway.
The historical stats, for whatever they are worth on a match day, are even better for PSG, who have never lost a European Cup game against a Norwegian opponents, claiming a win by at least three goals each time. Impressive!
18:24
Of course, PSG are aware of their role of the favourites. In this interview on their Twitter page, Mathieu Grébille warns his team to be cautious and to take nothing for granted. Rightly so!
18:14
For five seasons, Elverum failed to advance from the group phase. Now they have done it for a second straight season - though, again, they are not very fortunate with their opponents: last season they lost to eventual champions Barça, this season they face an uphill task again: PSG.
This article from EHF journalist Adrian Costieu provides some insight in the Norwegian club's development, where youth has been written with a capital Y:
18:06
Whatever happens tonight, it won't be happening because of a lack of motivation at Elverum. They are labelling the MOTW "a magical night" on their Twitter page:
17:58
So, what to expect from our MOTW?
Elverum were always going to be the dark horse in this pairing, but even more so when you realise they have lost their last eight (!) EHF Champions League matches in a row. Their last win came at the end of October 2021 in Brest, so they will be eager to finally stop the rot tonight.
However, what will PSG allow them to do? The French champions have won five of their last seven matches, though they lost their most recent one - against Veszprém on the closing night of the group phase earlier this month.
The head-to-head comparison is clearly in favour of PSG: four matches, four wins.
17:53
Similar jackets, different teams: Elverum and PSG have arrived at the Terningen Arena:
17:03
What better way to start a playing night than Match of the Week? Elverum and PSG are getting these play-offs underway at 18:45 CEST in what is the featured MOTW in the first leg of the play-offs.
It has become a good tradition that we catch up on Instagram Live with two players on the eve of a MOTW, and this week is no exception as Markus Floth has chatted with Elverum's Emil Imsgard and PSG's Henrik Toft Hansen.
See what the guys had to say here on our official Instagram channel:
16:54
Have you noticed?! You don't have to miss a single minute of the first-leg action this week! The four games are spread out nicely: two games today at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST respectively, and the same schedule for tomorrow.
While we cover Vardar vs Veszprém and Porto vs Montpellier here on the blog tomorrow, we are going to Norway and Germany tonight:
16:51
A good starting point to get up to date on all matches that are coming your way is our preview, with bullet point-style info on each play-off game in the first leg:
16:45
Only two more hours and the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is back again!
Good afternoon to the live blog, where we are guiding you through all the action on Wednesday and Thursday. We are heading into the knockout phase with the first leg of the play-offs. Here is what we have on offer for you tonight and tomorrow: