19:08

Trademark Luc Steins:

18:59

Meet the MOTW top scorer of the first 14 minutes... Endre Langaas with four!

18:54

Elverum a bit sloppy on their shooting in the opening minutes as PSG go 4:2 up early on.

18:45

Let the play-offs begin!

18:37

Both teams are missing a key player for the rest of the season - and both these players will move to another club in the summer.

PSG top scorer Mikkel Hansen, who netted 75 times in the group phase, is ruled out after undergoing right knee surgery and suffering from subsequent complications. He will return to Denmark to join Aalborg next season.

And Elverum’s Hungarian right back Dominik Máthé underwent left knee surgery but should be fit again for the next season when wears the jersey of... PSG!

18:31

We already saw that PSG have won all four previous duels with Elverum - most recently in March 2021, when the French side took a 44:29 win in Norway.

The historical stats, for whatever they are worth on a match day, are even better for PSG, who have never lost a European Cup game against a Norwegian opponents, claiming a win by at least three goals each time. Impressive!

18:24

Of course, PSG are aware of their role of the favourites. In this interview on their Twitter page, Mathieu Grébille warns his team to be cautious and to take nothing for granted. Rightly so!