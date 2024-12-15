Norway took a narrow lead late in the first half then had complete control through the second, with the win clearly in sight when they led 27:20 with 10 minutes on the clock and 29:21 as the final five minutes began. The victory took Norway’s trophy count in the competition to 10, and secured them their third title in a row at the EHF EURO.

While Norway have long been the dominant team in the Women’s EHF EURO, they have not taken the trophy three times in a row since their run of four titles from 2004 to 2010, making this a particularly exceptional era for the Scandinavian powerhouse. Norway and Denmark have now met in a total of six EURO finals, and the result in 2024 equalled the clearest ever in Norway’s favour. When the teams met in the EHF EURO final two years ago, Norway won by two goals.

With the EHF EURO 2024 marking his last tournament as head coach of Norway, after he took the helm in 2009, Thorir Hergeirsson says goodbye to his role with 11 trophies won and six other medals across all competitions.

Henny Reistad, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 and All-star Team centre back at the 2024 edition, was named Grundfos Player of the Match after scoring eight goals and recording nine assists.

FINAL

Denmark vs Norway 23:31 (12:13)

with an outstanding start from the goalkeepers — Silje Solberg-Østhassel for Norway and EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team keeper Anna Kristensen from Denmark — it took over four minutes for Denmark to score their first goal of the match and close to nine minutes for Norway to strike for the first time, at which point Kristensen had made six saves

Denmark’s third goal, scored by Michala Møller for 3:1 in the ninth minute, was their 3,000th at the Women’s EHF EURO; seven minutes later, Norway equalised for the first time, at 5:5, following which Denmark switched to seven-against-six in attack

after either trailing Denmark or seeing a level score, Norway hit their first lead at 9:8 in the 22nd minute, and held the one-goal gap at half-time

exactly as they did when the sides met in the main round, Norway took complete control through the opening of the second half, turning their one-goal lead into an advantage of six, 20:14, in the 40th minute; Solberg-Østhassel started to win the battle of keepers and Denmark could not stem the flow of Norway goals

a red card for key defender Rikke Iversen in the 43rd minute, following three suspensions, with Norway in front 21:15 did not help Denmark, and they could never fully come back into the game

Tenth EHF EURO trophy for Norway

Norway have long been the record title winners at the Women’s EHF EURO, with Denmark their closest rivals in this list, on three. But Denmark’s last title in the competition came in 2002, and since then, Norway have been almost completely dominant, missing only three trophies in 11 editions. Their record prior to 2024 was nine, and on Sunday, against the very opponents they beat to take the title for the first time, Norway made it a round number 10.

With that, the standalone leader for individual trophies at the EHF EURO, goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, claimed her seventh title in the event. For wing Camilla Herrem and coach Thorir Hergeirsson, it was the sixth, while Solberg-Østhassel took her fifth, and Sanna Solberg-Isaksen and Stine Skogrand their fourth.

Overall, across the three major tournaments, including the World Championship and Olympic Games, it was Norway’s 17th trophy. Along with the 10 EURO titles, they have won the World Championship four times and the Olympic Games three, including the gold at Paris 2024.