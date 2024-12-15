Klujber has always been a dangerous scorer, having tallied over 50 goals in all six seasons she has played in the EHF Champions League Women — and most often much more than that. She has also reached the 100-goal mark in two seasons of the top-flight club competition, scoring 100 in 2023/24 and 114 in 2022/23. Those 114 goals contributed to FTC’s first appearance at the EHF FINAL4 and in the Champions League final.

Still just 25, Klujber has plenty of years to punish the goal in front of her. At the Women’s EHF EURO, she has now played 21 matches and has a career tally of 128. She is now Hungary’s all-time third top scorer at the EHF EURO, behind Farkas in first and Anita Görbicz in second.

“I looked up to them. I was also able to learn from Bojana Radulovic not on court, but outside of the court. I never follow these statistics, but of course I am happy to be among them and to achieve what they have achieved," Klujber said after the bronze medal match.