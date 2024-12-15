Klujber takes first top scorer title

EHF / Courtney Gahan
15 December 2024, 19:45

Hungarian right back Katrin Klujber secured her first top scorer crown after netting 60 goals at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 and playing a key role in her side taking their first medal since the 2012 edition of the event. Klujber was also named All-star Team right back of the EHF EURO for the second straight time and four months after earning the position among the best seven at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Klujber is the third player from Hungary to finish as top scorer of the Women’s EHF EURO. Ágnes Farkas was the top scorer of the very first edition in 1994, with 48 goals, and repeated the feat in 2002, scoring 58. The following EURO, in 2004, Bojana Radulovic netted 72 to be the last Hungary player until Klujber, 20 years later, to take the individual title.

While Klujber has been Hungary’s top scorer at the last two editions of the EHF EURO, as well as at Paris 2024, she has never finished first in the tournament overall. In 2020, on her debut at the EURO, she scored 30 goals. In 2022, she struck 38 times — the same figure she recorded at this year’s Olympic Games.

Klujber has always been a dangerous scorer, having tallied over 50 goals in all six seasons she has played in the EHF Champions League Women — and most often much more than that. She has also reached the 100-goal mark in two seasons of the top-flight club competition, scoring 100 in 2023/24 and 114 in 2022/23. Those 114 goals contributed to FTC’s first appearance at the EHF FINAL4 and in the Champions League final. 

Still just 25, Klujber has plenty of years to punish the goal in front of her. At the Women’s EHF EURO, she has now played 21 matches and has a career tally of 128. She is now Hungary’s all-time third top scorer at the EHF EURO, behind Farkas in first and Anita Görbicz in second.

“I looked up to them. I was also able to learn from Bojana Radulovic not on court, but outside of the court. I never follow these statistics, but of course I am happy to be among them and to achieve what they have achieved," Klujber said after the bronze medal match.

 

 

EURO24W 3 4 Place France Vs. Hungary MAL7883 AM
My teammates and my family helped me to achieve this individual performance. What matters the most is that we as a team fought together and were able to achieve this bronze medal, and that also helps me to achieve my individual goals.
Katrin Klujber
Right back, Hungary

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

EURO24W Medals Ceremony UH12908 UH
