Klujber takes first top scorer title
Hungarian right back Katrin Klujber secured her first top scorer crown after netting 60 goals at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 and playing a key role in her side taking their first medal since the 2012 edition of the event. Klujber was also named All-star Team right back of the EHF EURO for the second straight time and four months after earning the position among the best seven at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
My teammates and my family helped me to achieve this individual performance. What matters the most is that we as a team fought together and were able to achieve this bronze medal, and that also helps me to achieve my individual goals.