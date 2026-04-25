Györ again clearly dominant against Odense
Titleholders Györi Audi ETO KC became the first team to secure a spot at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. After a confident away win in the first leg, the Hungarian powerhouse were even more dominant on home court, taking a 40:25 victory.
First of all, I would like to thank Jakob and Thale for their kind words. The key moment of the tie was the last five minutes of the first leg away from home - that’s where we built our eight-goal advantage for the return match. Our opponent arrived with belief, maybe even a bit of desperation, but in the first fifteen minutes we didn’t allow that belief to grow. Honestly, it’s hard to put into words - it’s almost shocking that we won by more than twenty goals. I know what my team is capable of, they’ve shown it several times this season, but this was truly incredible. As a coach, my job was easy - everyone accepted their role and the rotation within the squad. It’s a dream come true to reach the FINAL4 once again.
It was a tough clash against Györ, who delivered an excellent performance. We had some good periods during the match, but we made too many mistakes and missed a lot of chances. We also needed to be better in our defensive transitions to avoid conceding easy goals. Over the two legs, it’s clear that Györ truly played like the defending champions. They fully deserved to qualify for the FINAL4.