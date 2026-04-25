Györ again clearly dominant against Odense

Györ again clearly dominant against Odense

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
25 April 2026, 17:40

Titleholders Györi Audi ETO KC became the first team to secure a spot at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. After a confident away win in the first leg, the Hungarian powerhouse were even more dominant on home court, taking a 40:25 victory.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 40:25 (17:8)

First leg result: 36:28; Györ won 76:53 on aggregate
H2H: 13-1-1
Top scorers: Kristina Jörgensen 7/9 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Dione Housheer 7/12 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Mie Højlund 4/6 (Odense Håndbold), Nikita van der Vliet 4/4 (Odense Håndbold)

  • After the first leg, Györ had by far the biggest cushion among all quarter-finalists, as they won by eight goals in Denmark
  • Odense’s goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt made a string of saves early in the game, as the sides were level at 5:5 by the 13th minute
  • However, an improved defence and Zsófi Szemerey’s 50 per cent save rate in the first half helped the home side pull clear by nine goals at the break
  • Odense cut the gap after the restart, but following a 5:0 run, Györ enjoyed their first double-digit lead midway through the second half, 27:17
  • Szemerey finished the game with 15 saves and a 38 per cent save rate, while backcourt players Kristina Jörgensen, Dione Housheer and Kristine Breistøl combined for 20 of Györ’s goals

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Hungarian heavyweights eyeing another title

Györ last missed the EHF FINAL4 in 2014/15, and now the Hungarian team have reached the top four for the tenth straight time. In 2025, they won their seventh EHF Champions League title, so a year later they will hope to claim the trophy in Budapest once again.

The current campaign in the continental top flight has not been perfect for Per Johansson’s team, who faced injury challenges and lost two games in the group stage, against Team Esbjerg and DVSC Schaeffler. However, Györ did a perfect job in the quarter-finals, beating Odense twice, each time by a much bigger margin than the 29:27 result in last season’s final.

The Danish team, who were runners-up in 2025, will miss the EHF FINAL4 this time. They came up short against Györ’s solid defence, as a below-par 35 per cent shooting efficiency in the first half ended their hopes of a strong second-leg comeback. Overall, the visitors made too many mistakes, and a 15-goal defeat in the end left them devastated.

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Screenshot 2026 04 25 At 17.48.30
First of all, I would like to thank Jakob and Thale for their kind words. The key moment of the tie was the last five minutes of the first leg away from home - that’s where we built our eight-goal advantage for the return match. Our opponent arrived with belief, maybe even a bit of desperation, but in the first fifteen minutes we didn’t allow that belief to grow. Honestly, it’s hard to put into words - it’s almost shocking that we won by more than twenty goals. I know what my team is capable of, they’ve shown it several times this season, but this was truly incredible. As a coach, my job was easy - everyone accepted their role and the rotation within the squad. It’s a dream come true to reach the FINAL4 once again.
Per Anders Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
Screenshot 2026 04 25 At 17.50.07
It was a tough clash against Györ, who delivered an excellent performance. We had some good periods during the match, but we made too many mistakes and missed a lot of chances. We also needed to be better in our defensive transitions to avoid conceding easy goals. Over the two legs, it’s clear that Györ truly played like the defending champions. They fully deserved to qualify for the FINAL4.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
20260425 ETO Odense 32 O
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense 31 E
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense 8 O
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense 48 E Celebrate
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense Timeout E 2
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense 33 O
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
20260425 ETO Odense 10 E 2
Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC
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