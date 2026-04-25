Györ again clearly dominant against Odense

Hungarian heavyweights eyeing another title

Györ last missed the EHF FINAL4 in 2014/15, and now the Hungarian team have reached the top four for the tenth straight time. In 2025, they won their seventh EHF Champions League title, so a year later they will hope to claim the trophy in Budapest once again.

The current campaign in the continental top flight has not been perfect for Per Johansson’s team, who faced injury challenges and lost two games in the group stage, against Team Esbjerg and DVSC Schaeffler. However, Györ did a perfect job in the quarter-finals, beating Odense twice, each time by a much bigger margin than the 29:27 result in last season’s final.

The Danish team, who were runners-up in 2025, will miss the EHF FINAL4 this time. They came up short against Györ’s solid defence, as a below-par 35 per cent shooting efficiency in the first half ended their hopes of a strong second-leg comeback. Overall, the visitors made too many mistakes, and a 15-goal defeat in the end left them devastated.