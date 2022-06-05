EHF FINAL4 sets crowd record for women’s club handball

No fewer than 15,400 spectators attended the matches at the MVM Dome in Budapest for the final clash of the defending champions against the five-time trophy holders Györi Audi ETO KC (33:31), setting an all-time attendance record for women’s club handball.

Before the EHF FINAL4 threw off in the Hungarian capital the club handball record stood at 12,000 spectators, set at the EHF FINAL4 Women's venue from 2014 to 2021, the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena. On four consecutive occasions, between 2016 and 2019, the final sold out.

In 2022, the semi-final attendance in the brand new stadium in Budapest beat that record with 14,800 spectators, but that record lasted only for 24 hours until the final day of the 2021/22 season.

"This spectator record is yet another proof how much women's handball has developed over the past years, with the increasing quality of the game and the rising interest from the fans going hand in hand," said EHF President Michael Wiederer.

"It also proves that moving to the MVM Dome from Papp László Arena has been the right decision, and we are already looking forward to returning next year."