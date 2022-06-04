16:00 HALF-TIME | Györi Audi ETO KC 15:15 TEAM ESBJERG

Here's EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu with his half-time thoughts:

After so much talk about defences, we had a real shoot-out between these two amazing sides. Györ really got going in the last 10 minutes of the first half, after their attack has not been really up to par in the first 20 minutes. It speaks volumes that after 20 minutes, Györ’s top scorer was their goalkeeper, Silje Solberg, who scored twice with superb throws in Esbjerg’s open goal, right?

But credit where credit is due, Györ’s depth really helped them pull through. The introduction of Korean right back Ryu Eun Hee changed the dynamic totally, as she scored three times, but also provided amazing assists to line player Linn Blohm, basically forcing Esbjerg’s coach, Jesper Jensen, to take a time-out.

This is a draw now at half-time, mainly due to Esbjerg’s great start, as left back Henny Reistad was once again superb, scoring five times. But her productivity started to diminish in the last minutes, as Györ deployed an aggressive 5-1 defence, that morphed even into a 3-3 at times. The second half will definitely be amazing.

15:55

It's Ryu Eun Hee's first EHF FINAL4, and she's the first South Korean player to compete in the tournament - she's now Györ's top scorer with three from three.



15:50

Esbjerg turn over the ball and Ryu Eun Hee goes on a fast break, but is blocked by Mette Tranborg. She gets the ball off to Linn Blohm, but it's a second suspension for Tranborg and Anne Mette Hansen scores the penalty to make it 13:13.

15:42

At 10:12 and 20 minutes played, Ambros Martin calls a timeout. He needs it. Silje Solberg, of all people, is joint top scorer alongside Stine Oftedal after another empty-net goal, and Henny Reistad is running riot over the Györ defence. She's scored five of Esbjerg's goals so far.



15:37

Henny Reistad really stepped up for Vipers in last year's EHF FINAL4, and was named MVP as a result. She's making the same sort of impact tonight for Esbjerg, with four goals already. That means she's passed her 2020/21 season tally of 88 goals, and also has the best average score for any player in the EHF FINAL4 after only five games.

🔥 Henny Reistad has now passed her 2020/21 season goal tally - and has scored 34 goals in only five #ehffinal4 appearances @TeamEsbjerg #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/DIzPYjV1dV — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 4, 2022



15:34

The pressure is showing mostly in poor discipline - Esbjerg have had three two-minute suspensions so far, while Györ have just conceded their third penalty. Silje Solberg saves this one, but Esbjerg lead 7:5.

15:30

Györ concede their second penalty, and although Laura Glauser comes on to take it Kaja Nielsen scores to put Esbjerg up 6:4. It's a good, nerveless start from the debutants.

15:27

Official news just in: attendance for this match is 14,800, a record for women's club handball.

15:24

Who would have thought that Silje Solberg would score before her sister? Yet with Vilde Ingstad suspended and Esbjerg short-handed, Solberg converts a save into an excellent long-range shot.

15:21

It's a good first attack from Esbjerg and Kristine Breistøl makes short work to score first. Esbjerg defend well at the other end but concede a penalty, and Veronica Kristiansen converts it against Rikke Poulsen.

15:19 | THROW-OFF

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 has started. Vilde Ingstad throws off for Esbjerg.

Györ are playing in white, Esbjerg in red.

15:14

One last bit of administration before we play - the awarding of the All-star Team medals.

15:10

Esbjerg have been introduced, and here come Györ. The noise is absolutely insane and the arena is on its feet.

15:05

Such a cool pre-show - using the court as a giant projector to introduce the teams and the competition.

14:57

The warm-up is nearly over, the arena is filling up, and the opening show will be starting soon. It's time to grab a drink and snack and settle down in front of the TV - or just keep refreshing this blog if you can't watch live, as we'll be here throughout the afternoon.

14:31

Now Györ are here to warm up, and coach Ambros Martin has rocked out his best Hungarian to thank the fans. We're no experts, but he seemed to do a pretty good job.

14:25

The arena is still filling up, but the cheers and air horns which greeted the first Györ arrivals for the warm-up were pretty deafening. More Esbjerg players are on court right now in actual fact, doing some stretching while the Györ support team make sure everything is ready.



14:15

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu is here to cover the weekend's games, and he has this to say as the clock ticks down to 60 minutes to throw-off.

Well, we are here! The EHF FINAL4 throw off is just around the corner and we are getting ready for the first game, featuring Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg. The two sides have been nothing short of superb this season, conceding a loss each on their way to Budapest.

But who will be the side to clinch the final berth? It looks difficult to decide at a first glance, because Györ have the experience, while Esbjerg are the plucky underdogs.

It will be a battle between two tactical masterminds in Ambros Martin and Jesper Jensen, who engineered the two best defences in the competition. However, the firepower is there in attack for both sides – Györ have the top attack in the competition, while Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad – the MVP here in Budapest last season – has scored 86 goals, making a superb pair with fellow Norwegian back Kristine Breistøl.

Will it be a case of Esbjerg’s lack of depth becoming crucial? Or Györ will use their experience and go to the final for the fifth time in nine years?

PS. The superb MVM Dome is starting to get greener and greener. Györ will definitely have the advantage in that department.

14:00

13:55

The doors to the MVM Dome opened two hours before throw-off, and there are already quite a few people in the arena enjoying the pre-pre show.

The Györ and Metz fans are making friends - will the French fans in yellow have the support of their green-clad Hungarian comrades in the second semi-final?

13:20

Sanna and Silje Solberg are sisters - but today, rivals. Find out more about their relationship in our exclusive video!



12:40

We're about to head to the arena - but first, here are a few shots of it this morning when our influencers visited. Football meeting handball, it's kind of lovely.

The blog will be back well before throw-off, to bring you the final build-up.