Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Jana Knedlikova (CZE) — right wing

About her feelings ahead of the semi-finals:

"It feels really great to be here again and participate in this event. I spent a lot of years in Hungary. It's nice to be back. It's going to be a more special game for me playing against Györ, but now it has been some years since I left Györ, and we already met a few times. Nevertheless, there is always something special about it."

On having a chance to win the Champions League for the sixth time:

"Of course I have dreams about being a six-time Champions League champion, but it also could be my third with Vipers and the team, so we can say that this is a team dream. I'm sure we'll fight for this achievement really hard."

About the preparations for the matches:

"We prepared as usual. It is another very important game. But it is still handball and it is still ‘just a game,’ so the preparation is only a little bit different. We have big dreams for which we will give it all. But I'm sure it's going to be fun as well."

Markéta Jeřábková (CZE) — left back

On her feelings before the tournament:

"I cannot wait to start the weekend, to be on the court and play. From the first moment we arrived in Budapest, I enjoyed every minute of it. And I see the same when I look at my teammates."

On being the title holders:

"I do not feel any pressure from the club. And we are also not putting any extra ‘we need to win now’ expectations on us. We just want to play our game and give our best performance."

On the semi-final:

"Györ are one of the best teams in the world and it will be a tough game and there will be a lot of fights so we need to prepare for this. Our fitness level should be on top. But I am really looking forward to this game."

Katrine Lunde (NOR) — goalkeeper

On the level of competition:

"All four teams are really strong and deserve to be here. They showed that they can reach the top. The matches will be hard, no matter who you play against. We will meet Györ first. From there it will also be really tough. We had a lot of changes this year with many new players coming to the team, and now we have different options of how to play."

On their first opponent:

"They are strong with great and experienced players. It’s very hard to analyse them as a goalkeeper, but I will try my best. I expect a lot of goals, short attacks and fast breaks back and forth. Hopefully I will be able to save some shots."

Ole Gustav Gjekstad (NOR) — coach

On the EHF FINAL4:

"It will be a difficult tournament. We know that we have two 50:50 games ahead. We will see whether the second one will be the final or a bronze-medal game."

On the semi-final:

"It will be a tough game with a high pace, as both teams want to run. The deciding factor will be who can control the tempo — that is what both of us will be fighting for. Györ have a great team with great experience, so it will be a thrilling match."

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sandra Toft (DEN) — goalkeeper

On the challenge of the EHF FINAL4:

"I expect a tough game. Vipers are an incredible team. They have maybe the best attack in the Champions League and they are running a lot. We have had plenty of time for preparation and talked a lot about them. The challenge is huge, but it is the Champions League semi-final, so it has to be like that."

On what type of game she expects against Vipers:

"They have great players, so our defence has to be sharp to stop them. I expect a lot of running, fast breaks and a big battle between the goalkeepers."

Ana Gros (SLO) — right back

About the game against Vipers:

"They are such amazing attackers. They just score so many goals with ease, and our job is of course to score a lot as well. I think it's going to be a good game, and in general there will be a lot of running on both sides. We just have to give it all."

On playing in Hungary:

"I think it's amazing. It will bring more people of course. This is what we're playing for. There will be a record number of spectators — that is something that every athlete is dreaming about. I am hearing rumours that it would be the Hungarians' dream if the two home teams played the final. We are not thinking about the final yet. I mean, it would be a dream for us too, but we still have a game ahead, so let's just focus on that and celebrate later."

Ambros Martin (ESP) — coach

On the expectations before the weekend:

"We are here with the purpose to win the Champions League again. We need to do everything which is possible, even the impossible, to be the winner on the court on both days, but we are working for this and our motivation has hit the ceiling."

On the key factors to become champions:

"The most important thing is that we need to play the way we usually do. Vipers are one of the best teams in the world, and when you play against a team which plays a high standard of handball, the tactics and individuals are not necessarily enough. We need to have the will to fight for the end. We need the hunger to beat them. And I am more than satisfied with the motivation level of my team."

On the importance of the home crowd:

"I always say that the crowd can give you that plus one per cent which can be decisive in a [EHF] FINAL4. We are more than lucky that the tournament is here in Hungary. I am looking forward to seeing my team playing in front of the packed venue. The energy coming from them is a huge motivation and that energy can take us higher."