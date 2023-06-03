Live blog: Györ hold off Esbjerg comeback to secure third
Finals day in Budapest! The EHF FINAL4 2023 will conclude today with the finals in MVM Dome, as Vipers Kristiansand aim to defend their title against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who target their first trophy in the competition. The 3/4 match has just finished, with Györ holding off a great comeback from Esbjerg to take the win.
- EHF FINAL4 2023 in Budapest on 3 and 4 June, with the semi-finals having been played on Saturday and the finals now underway
- RESULT: 3/4 placement match Györ vs Esbjerg 28:27
- LATER ON SUNDAY: final Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 18:00 CEST
- in Saturday's semi-finals, FTC defeated Team Esbjerg 30:29 and Vipers beat Györ 37:35
- see where to watch the EHF FINAL4 2023 in your country. All games streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions apply). Join the watch-along on Twitch
- read all the latest news and interviews on the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 here
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Budapest. EHF FINAL4 photos by kolektiff
16:43 3/4 PLACEMENT: FULL-TIME | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 28:27
Györ clinch third at the EHF FINAL4 for the second time and maintain their record of always taking at least one win in Budapest. It was an incredible comeback from Esbjerg, who had the chance to equalise with a final attack, but could not, leaving Györ to hold on and take the narrowest of wins.
16:37 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 27:26
Just over two and a half minutes remain and it's a one-goal game. Remember, if the match ends level, we go directly to penalties to find the winners.
If Esbjerg are defeated here, they will be left waiting for their first win at the EHF FINAL4, after losing both matches last year on their debut. For Györ, it would mean they keep their record of never leaving the EHF FINAL4 without at least one win.
16:32 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 26:25
With her save rate having dropped, Sandra Toft comes off court for Amandine Leynaud to enter Györ's goal as the clock hits 53 minutes. She counts 15 saves in her tally.
It's as close as it can get now, with Esbjerg having equalised several times — first at 22:22 in the 48th minute — but Györ still holding the edge as they strike first and Esbjerg chase.
16:26 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 23:22
What a comeback this is from Esjberg. From nine behind at the start of the half, the Danish side have fought back to be within one goal as the final 10 minutes of the game nears.
Below, see the 50th EHF FINAL4 goal from Nora Mørk I mentioned earlier, as the Esbjerg back joined a small group of players who have reached that milestone.
16:21 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 21:19
Henny Reistad has done it! With just over 15 minutes to go, the Norwegian back scores a penalty, which is her third goal of the game and her 58th overall at the EHF FINAL4. With that, the 24-year-old now sits on top of a list of legends, as she passes Nycke Groot and Anita Görbicz.
16:17 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 20:17
Timeout Györ in minute 43. A run of five unanswered goals sees Esbjerg pull Györ back within reach — and now we really have a game on our hands.
Esbjerg's 14th goal saw a special milestone for one player: Nora Mørk joined an elite club of six other players who have reached the 50-goal mark at the EHF FINAL4.
16:09 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 18:11
It looked very dangerous for a minute but Esbjerg manage to pull the difference back a touch, scoring two quick goals to reduce — and one of those was from none other than Henny Reistad, which means she is now level with Anita Görbicz and Nycke Groot as the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, with 57 goals. One more, and she is alone on top.
16:05 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 18:9
Györ are quick to add to their tally as the second half resumes, pulling further away on the score board and putting Esjberg dangerously near a double-digit deficit. And of course, Toft also added to her tally already, with another great save.
Meanwhile, the finalists are starting to arrive at MVM Dome, with FTC already in the arena to start their preparations.
15:43 3/4 PLACEMENT: HALF-TIME | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 16:9
What an incredible first half from Györ — and especially Sandra Toft in goal. The Danish keeper finishes the first 30 minutes with 13 saves — a figure that would be impressive for an entire match, but is absolutely otherworldly in one half.
After starting off court, Györ line player Linn Blohm became the top scorer of the first half, with four goals. Adding her goals together with fellow line player Kari Brattset, as they combine for six, underlines how much Györ are carving up Esbjerg's defence, as they find those easy scoring chances from the line.
15:43 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 16:8
Sandra Toft Sunday in MVM Dome — the Danish goalkeeper adds a goal of her own into Esbjerg's empty goal, with three minutes left before the break.
The current score line is particularly surprising given the two group phase matches between the teams ended with differences of just two and one goal — nothing anywhere as clear as this. But, though Esbjerg are facing a very big comeback task here, it is not insurmountable.
15:43 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 14:8
Esbjerg continue switching their tactics, changing to 5-1 defence with Kaja Kamp Nielsen shallow in front, as they maintain seven-on-six in attack. In goal, coach Jesper Jensen has replaced Amalie Milling with Anna Kristensen. Five minutes to go in the first half.
15:39 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 11:5
When a goalkeeper has a day like this, there is not much their opponents can do about it: Sandra Toft is stopping almost everything that comes her way and paving the way for her side to completely relax in attack, as they have no pressure with a very comfortable lead as we enter the final 10 minutes of the half.
Toft now counts 10 saves against 15 shots, for a rate of 66 per cent. Scoring-wise, Stine Oftedal is leading with three for Györ.
15:34 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 9:4
Timeout Esbjerg as Györ hit a five-goal lead thanks to a long-range shot into the empty net from Line Haugsted. The Danish side have swtiched to seven-against-six as they aim to get back on equal footing, playing with two line players — Vilde Ingstad Mortensen and Kathrine Heindahl.
15:29 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 6:3
13 minutes in and Györ are really profiting from an top-form Sandra Toft, who now counts six saves at a rate of 67 per cent.
It is a very different situation from Györ's game yesterday, where the oustanding attack and sheer volume of shots in the record breaking high-scoring EHF FINAL4 semi-final meant that none of the goalkeepers had a big impact. Of course, Toft is able to do her job so well in part because of the effective defence in front of her, but she has also saved a few open chances from six metres and the wing.
15:23 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 4:3
Eight minutes played and we have a great contest with Györ currently in front by one. Henny Reistad has netted one goal so far, which means she has levelled with Cristina Neagu as the third top scorer in the history of the EHF FINAL4, with 56 goals now.
But the star of this match so far is Györ goalkeeper Sandra Toft, who has made four saves against seven shots for a huge rate of 57 per cent at this point.
Below, take a look at this great spidercam view of MVM Dome, as we enjoy a superb atmosphere again.
15:17 3/4 PLACEMENT | GYÖR VS ESBJERG 1:1
The finals of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 are underway! A couple of minutes in, we have already seen two goals and two saves, as Danish goalkeepers Sandra Toft (Györ) and Amalie Milling (Esbjerg) make a stop a piece, while Esbjerg's Marit Jacobsen scores the first goal before Ana Gros strikes for Györ.
But remember, aside from the position at stake, the main goal scorer we are keeping an eye on in this match is Henny Reistad — three goals and she becomes the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4!
14:56
While Esbjerg complete the final part of their warm-up, running some four-on-four, Györ leave the court for their final pre-game chat.
See where you can watch the match in your country here. Interested in a different kind of viewing experience? Join the watch-along on the Home of Handball Twitch.
14:26
Warm-up is now underway for the 3/4 match, with Esbjerg and Györ on court in MVM Dome.
Some information about the regulations for the finals: Should regular time in the 3/4 game end in a draw, the winners will be decided with a penalty shootout — no periods of extra time.
In the final, if the 60-minute whistle brings a draw, one period of extra time (two x five minutes) will be played, then penalties.
14:07
Team Esbjerg and Györ have arrived at MVM Dome and will soon take the court for their warm-up for the 3/4 placement match.
Meanwhile, let's take a look at some key facts around the final, Vipers vs FTC.
The scenario between the teams could hardly be more different, as Vipers are aiming to take their third consecutive trophy and equal Györ's record for back-to-back titles in the EHF Champions League. They arrive in the final with only two lost games in the whole season.
On the other side, FTC have reached the final once, more than two decades ago, and are targeting their first trophy. And in terms of the season record, no team has had more losses than FTC on the path to the final — but they have performed when it mattered, as coach Gabor Elek put it perfectly in the media call on Friday:
"We proved that we are gritty, we proved that we stay true to ourselves, because this has been a rollercoaster season for us. It was a difficult one. We lost some games by big margins, but we still managed to claw back and be here in Budapest when it mattered."
The semi-final win was Elek's 100th victory leading FTC in European cup competitions. He will leave the club at the end of the season after 16 years on the bench. Read our exclusive feature with Elek, published before the semi-finals, here.
It will be the ninth clash overall between the sides, with Vipers having taken four victories in the previous games and FTC three. One match ended in a draw.
Although Vipers' season record may be much stronger than FTC's, the two group phase games betwen the two were as close as they come — a 26:26 draw in Hungary and a 27:26 victory for Vipers in Norway.
To win tomorrow [Sunday] would be something that I cannot name yet. We do not have too much time to prepare, however, I truly believe that we have an advantage by playing freely.
When two defeated teams face each other the result will always be unpredictable. What I can say is that I expect a really tough match. Both physically and mentally.
12:16
A few hours from throw-off in the 3/4 placement match, let's take a closer look at this game: Györ vs Team Esbjerg.
Györ are in their eighth appearance at the EHF FINAL4 and have never finished fourth. In fact, it is only their second time in the 3/4 game, after they lost the semi-final in 2020/21 to Brest Bretagne following extra time and penalties. The Hungarian side certainly want a win here, to finish the season on a high and ensure an ideal departure for coach Ambros Martin, who is leaving the club to take over the Spain national team.
Esbjerg are in only their second EHF FINAL4 and have yet to win a game in Budapest, as they were defeated in both matches last season and the semi-final yesterday.
The teams met twice this season, in the group phase, at the end of which Györ ranked second in group B and Esbjerg third. Györ won both the group phase clashes, but both were also close — 31:29 and 29:28.
11:33
Although the matches are the clear highlight of the EHF FINAL4, there is plenty of other entertainment, like the fan zone and pre-match shows. Check out some photos of the pre-semi-final shows we enjoyed yesterday in MVM Dome below.
11:20
So many magical moments in the semi-finals, and one that absolutely stood out was the goal from Emily Bölk that took FTC to the final, as she scored in the last seconds — from nine metres, over three defenders, and bounced passed the keeper. Relive it below.
Her mother, Andrea Bölk, was also a top handball player, but never played the Champions League. She did win the City Cup, the former iteration of the EHF European Cup, in 1994 though. Andrea Bölk was also world champion in 1993 and took EHF EURO silver in 1994. Coincidentally — or fate? — the first season of the EHF Champions League was 1993/94.
10:47
What a semi-finals day! Two wins secured only in the dying seconds, scoring records smashed, world women's handball attendance record broken, EHF FINAL4 rookies reached the trophy game and Vipers absolutely stunned us all — so much happened, there were some things we completely forgot to talk about. So let's get today properly started with those.
FTC back to final after 21 years
It is FTC's first EHF FINAL4 and therefore their first trophy match in this format of the competition, but the Hungarian side did contest the final of the EHF Champions League once before, in 2001/02. That was in the old format of the finals, when the teams met for two legs to determine the winner based on an aggregate score.
Playing against Macedonian team Kometal D.P. Skopje, FTC lost 49:51 on aggregate. After winning the first leg 27:25, they were defeated 22:26. So, the Hungarian team would celebrate their first title in the competition with a win today.
Katrine Lunde targeting seventh title
Four players share the record for most titles in the EHF Champions League Women: Vipers Katrine Lunde, Esbjerg's Nora Mørk, and retired Bojana Popovic and Ausra Fridrikas, who have all won six trophies.
Today, Lunde has the chance to step onto the top of this particular podium alone, as she could celebrate her seventh trophy if Vipers take the victory in the final. She previously won with Viborg in 2009 and 2010, Györ in 2013 and 2014, and then Vipers in 2021 and 2022.
Lunde was the very first MVP of the EHF FINAL4, at the debut edition in 2014.
Henny Reistad eyes all-time top scorer record
She is the top scorer of the season — a crown that is essentially locked up, as she leads the standings clearly — and today, barring some unforeseen circumstance that prevents her from her usual goal scoring, Henny Reistad should become the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4.
Prior to the finals, Reistad has scored 55 goals in her three appearances on the final weekend, including seven yesterday in the semi-final. That puts her level with Isabelle Gullden, one behind Cristina Neagu, and two behind the joint-leaders, Nycke Groot and Anita Görbicz. Three goals and she will be first — and still with many years ahead of her, as she is only 24.
10:39
A third straight trophy for Vipers or a first for FTC? Get stuck into today's finals with our preview below.
10:00
Good morning and welcome to the final day of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23! Today, Vipers Kristiansand and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will battle for the title, after victories in the semi-finals on Saturday.
The full schedule:
- Final: Vipers vs FTC 18:00 CEST
- 3/4 placement match: Györ vs Team Esbjerg 15:15 CEST
Recap how the teams reached the final with the semi-final match reviews below. Also check out the live blog from Saturday to read all about how the day unfolded.