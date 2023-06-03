Györ clinch third at the EHF FINAL4 for the second time and maintain their record of always taking at least one win in Budapest. It was an incredible comeback from Esbjerg, who had the chance to equalise with a final attack, but could not, leaving Györ to hold on and take the narrowest of wins.

Just over two and a half minutes remain and it's a one-goal game. Remember, if the match ends level, we go directly to penalties to find the winners.

If Esbjerg are defeated here, they will be left waiting for their first win at the EHF FINAL4, after losing both matches last year on their debut. For Györ, it would mean they keep their record of never leaving the EHF FINAL4 without at least one win.

With her save rate having dropped, Sandra Toft comes off court for Amandine Leynaud to enter Györ's goal as the clock hits 53 minutes. She counts 15 saves in her tally.

It's as close as it can get now, with Esbjerg having equalised several times — first at 22:22 in the 48th minute — but Györ still holding the edge as they strike first and Esbjerg chase.

What a comeback this is from Esjberg. From nine behind at the start of the half, the Danish side have fought back to be within one goal as the final 10 minutes of the game nears.

Below, see the 50th EHF FINAL4 goal from Nora Mørk I mentioned earlier, as the Esbjerg back joined a small group of players who have reached that milestone.

This was Nora Mørk's 50th goal in the #ehffinal4, joining a club with Reistad, Gorbicz, Groot, Neagu, Gullden and Lekic 👏😮 #ehfcl @TeamEsbjerg pic.twitter.com/g2DSj52OSW — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 4, 2023

Henny Reistad has done it! With just over 15 minutes to go, the Norwegian back scores a penalty, which is her third goal of the game and her 58th overall at the EHF FINAL4. With that, the 24-year-old now sits on top of a list of legends, as she passes Nycke Groot and Anita Görbicz.

Timeout Györ in minute 43. A run of five unanswered goals sees Esbjerg pull Györ back within reach — and now we really have a game on our hands.

Esbjerg's 14th goal saw a special milestone for one player: Nora Mørk joined an elite club of six other players who have reached the 50-goal mark at the EHF FINAL4.

It looked very dangerous for a minute but Esbjerg manage to pull the difference back a touch, scoring two quick goals to reduce — and one of those was from none other than Henny Reistad, which means she is now level with Anita Görbicz and Nycke Groot as the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, with 57 goals. One more, and she is alone on top.

Györ are quick to add to their tally as the second half resumes, pulling further away on the score board and putting Esjberg dangerously near a double-digit deficit. And of course, Toft also added to her tally already, with another great save.

Meanwhile, the finalists are starting to arrive at MVM Dome, with FTC already in the arena to start their preparations.