EHF Finals Women head to Viborg

One of Denmark’s oldest cities, Viborg, will host this season’s EHF Finals Women.



The decision was announced on Thursday by the European Handball Federation and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, following a successful negotiation with Viborg HK – one of the four finalists – and confirmation by the EHF Executive Committee.



The climax to the second edition of the EHF European League Women will take place over the weekend 14-15 May inside the Vibocold Arena, as the four remaining clubs in the competition battle for the title.



Joining three-time EHF Champions League winners Viborg at the EHF Finals Women are SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) plus two clubs who reached the same stage of the competition 12 months ago: Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) and SC Minaur Baia Mare (ROU).



The semi-final pairings will be confirmed following Thursday’s draw which will take place in Vienna at 14:00 hrs CEST. It is streamed live on the Home of Handball Youtube channel as well as on EHFTV.



Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: "We are happy that Viborg – with their rich history in EHF competitions – will play host to the EHF Finals Women this season. With all four clubs holding excellent chances of victory, the weekend of 14-15 May promises to be a spectacular two days of exciting women's handball."



David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "Denmark is a massive market in women’s handball and from a promotion perspective, Viborg is, therefore, a great choice to play as hosts. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to their role in hosting the highlight of the EHF European League Women in 2022."



Media accreditation for the EHF Finals Women and all final events of the 2021/22 club handball season, including the EHF FINAL4s in Budapest and Cologne, is scheduled to start next week.